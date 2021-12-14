To quote the motto of House Stark on Game of Thrones: “Winter is coming.” Only this time, I’m referring to the coldest season (and not to serve as a reminder to prepare for an angry group of White Walkers). Come Dec. 21, autumn will fall away and make room for winter, ushering in three months of freezing temperatures and snow to replace the red, yellow, and orange leaves of the previous three months. And with that comes a new zodiac sign season — as the sun will be moving into Capricorn on the same day — making this the quintessential time to find out which zodiac signs will be affected most by the 2021 winter solstice (aka the first day of winter).

Everyone will be affected by the lack of warmth and sunlight in some way, shape, or form, but there are actually four lucky zodiac signs who will mostly benefit from the motivating energy that comes with the winter solstice. They all just so happen to be cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn). As a cardinal sign, Capricorn energy is initiating, goal-oriented, and productivity-driven. There’s a desire to get things moving and off the ground during this time, so it makes complete sense that this quartet would feel this energy the most out of everyone.

Here’s where Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn can each expect this Capricorn energy to show up during the 2021 winter solstice, according to their birth chart:

Aries

As the first sign of the zodiac, Capricorn season aligns perfectly with your action-oriented, ambitious nature, and as the sun moves into your 10th house of career and public image on Dec. 21, you’ll be feeling this energy pretty heavily. Despite always being eager to try new and exciting things, your professional life is the one area where you tend to really buckle down and exercise discipline, and this will be even more relevant now. This is the perfect time for you to assess last-minute career changes before the year comes to an end, especially as Venus stations retrograde in this same area on Dec. 19. While retrogrades don’t often tend to be times where you see much rapid growth, it’s time to assess where you’re heading professionally. Are you satisfied with how things are going, or is it time to make some changes? As the planet of unity, Venus moving through your 10th is likely bringing some professional relationships to the forefront as well, so be sure to reflect on these dynamics as you move into 2022. They should be helping you, not hindering you.

Cancer

As the sister sign of Capricorn, this energy will be affecting you almost directly, especially in the area of dating and relationships. With the sun moving through your seventh house, your connections and bonds with others are likely your top priority right now. This is a great time to evaluate how much stability and security you’re receiving from your partner, and possibly make any necessary adjustments if the relationship is falling short in any way. You need quite a bit of stability in your romantic endeavors, so be sure to communicate that clearly with your partner during this time.

Since Venus retrograde is also in effect here, don’t be afraid to get real with yourself about this dynamic. Can you see this relationship actually going somewhere, or is it time to possibly reevaluate?

Libra

As the Venus-ruled cardinal sign of the zodiac, Libras feel Capricorn energy differently, since Capricorns are all about discipline and structure, and Libras are all about connection — but you’ll still be feeling this difference pretty heavily as the sun makes its way through your fourth house of home and family. There’s likely something going on behind the scenes that’s demanding your attention now, and with Venus, your chart ruler, also stationing retrograde in Capricorn on Dec. 19, you’ll be prompted to review and revise your living situation or relationship with your relatives just in time for the holidays. While this may be a pretty uncomfortable time for you, it’ll provide you with a sense of security and stability that you may not often find.

Capricorn

It’s your season, Capricorn, and all eyes are literally on your every move, as the sun makes its way through your first house of self. You’re used to exercising an incredible level of discipline, and this season will completely align with that. Just be sure to pace yourself, because you and the other cardinal signs have a tendency to experience burnout pretty fast.

Since Venus will also be stationing retrograde around the time of the winter solstice, don’t be surprised if you’re feeling a bit out of sorts during this season. There may be a few things that need your attention outside of your personal goals, but as always, you’ll handle it effortlessly. Just remember that rest and relaxation are just as productive as tackling a long list of responsibilities, and your connections are also worth investing in as much as your career.