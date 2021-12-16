Capricorn season is a time when goals and ambitions are a top priority, a stark contrast from the playful, lighthearted energy of the sun making its way through Sagittarius. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius season was all about expanding horizons, embracing adventure, and leading with optimism. As the winter solstice (aka the start of Capricorn season) approaches, things will become a bit more refined. Capricorn is a sign all about discipline, hard work, and success, so it makes total sense why this time of year coincides with the harshest winters. While 2021 is coming to a close, this season is all about the start of something new. But you won’t necessarily see the fruits of your labor just yet, making the spiritual meaning of winter solstice 2021 all about exercising discipline and prioritizing your ultimate success.

As the Saturn-ruled earth sign of the zodiac, Capricorn energy is all about structure, making this season the ideal time to get your act together. In astrology, Saturn tends to be the planet that prompts you to go through the necessary challenges in order to come out stronger, and wiser. As the most difficult malefic in the cosmos, Saturn’s effects can oftentimes be a little too rigid. While discipline is key in order to see big results in your life, the winter solstice is also a reminder not to be so hard on yourself.

Luke Chan/E+/Getty Images

The Winter Solstice Takes Place On Dec. 21, 2021 At 10:58 AM ET

The sun will officially be ingressing from Sagittarius into Capricorn on Dec. 21, just two days after Venus stations retrograde in Capricorn. With all of this emphasis on a Saturn-ruled sign, the message is clear: Now is the time to reevaluate your relationship with success and stability, not just within yourself, but within your relationships as well. Are your connections and your current priorities able to sustain your ultimate goals? If not, it’s time to clear out whatever it is that’s holding you back. While this energy may seem a bit cutthroat, dead weight isn’t something you want to bring with you into the new year, and this is the season that can help you to honor that.

One of the biggest challenges during Capricorn season is your inclination to overdo work, success, and ambition, so be sure not to lose yourself in your desire to succeed. At the end of the day, accomplishing goals is an amazing feeling, but it’s not everything. This is also a great time to get to the root of why you’re so eager to succeed. Why do these goals matter to you? If the reason doesn’t feel aligned with who you are (or who you want to be), this may be the time to toss those goals and create new ones. Success looks different to everyone, and it doesn’t have to solely be about money and work. It’s your life, and if success to you looks like making it through the holidays without arguing with your family, then that’s perfectly acceptable.