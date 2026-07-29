The summer heat is no joke, which means keeping your water intake high is an absolute must. Luckily, Kylie Jenner is making it easier to quench your thirst — in style.

Back in April, the beauty mogul’s hydration brand, k2o by Sprinter, dropped its first-ever Advanced Skin Hydration flavor packets just in time for festival season. Now, it’s teaming up with HydroJug on a perfectly pink tumbler made for your satisfying sips.

The k2o x HydroJug is a massive 40-ounce reusable water bottle that comes in a sparkling strawberry pink shimmer shade, inspired by the brand’s fan-favorite strawberry lychee flavor. Beyond the aesthetic, it packs a serious functional punch with triple-wall insulation, a leak-proof flip-straw, and a cup-holder-friendly base. It is truly the dream emotional support cup to bring along while running errands or catching rays at the beach.

Pre-orders for this gorgeous HydroJug are available online right now at DrinkSprinter.com, but you’ll want to act fast because this is a strictly limited-time drop. A rep for k2o tells Elite Daily that “there are no plans to restock once it sells out,” so if this cup is calling your name, add to cart immediately. Orders start shipping the week of Aug. 17, giving you plenty of time to flex your new jug while the weather is still toasty.

Below, take a closer look at the new summer essential:

The K2O x HydroJug Bundle Breakdown

For the past two weeks, I’ve been testing out my own supply of k2o flavor packets, and they have completely upgraded my hydration game. Every morning, I mix a packet into my go-to 40-ounce tumbler, and keep it at my desk for easy sipping in between stories. Not only has it helped me hit my daily water goals, but I genuinely feel so much more energized after a long workday.

If you aren't already stocked up on tumblers and hydration packets, this new bundle is a total steal. You can snag the shimmery pink water bottle on its own for $45, or upgrade to the Sip Pretty Bundle ($85). The bundle comes with the 40-ounce jug, a 20-count variety pack of the Advanced Skin Hydration Mix flavors, and a handheld frother.

While a straw works just fine for stirring, the frother ensures your drink mix is perfectly blended with zero chalky leftovers. Plus, it’s a pretty incredible deal — considering the variety pack retails for $40 on its own, it’s basically like getting a free frother you can reuse for your morning iced coffees and cold foam.

Sprinter

Since staying hydrated is non-negotiable, you might as well look cute doing it.