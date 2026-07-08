The nostalgia for 2016 continues at Dunkin’ with the all-new King Kylie menu. Starting July 8, you can order three limited-time drinks inspired by Kylie Jenner’s iconic pink era along , plus some extra summery lemonades and peanut butter sips.

“Pink has always been central to King Kylie, so partnering with Dunkin’ felt like a natural extension of that world,” Jenner said in a statement about the drop. “Three drinks, three different vibes — sweet, bold, nostalgic — all very me. I'm excited for people to try them!”

What’s On Dunkin’s King Kylie Menu?

If you’re planning a taste test, here is exactly what comes in the King Kylie Collection:

A Candy Pink Lemonade Refresher featuring the Pink Pineapple flavor mixed with lemonade and dragonfruit pieces.

A Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte with espresso, whole milk, French vanilla flavor, and pink Strawberry Cold Foam on top.

A Pink Lemon Drop Suncloud Lemonade with lemonade, oat milk, and that same pink Strawberry Cold Foam on top.

Pink is definitely having a massive pop-culture moment right now. Starbucks just dropped a rosy version of its viral “Bearista” cup, and Elle Woods is making a comeback in the Legally Blonde prequel series. As someone who loves anything pink and picture-perfect, I had to try the King Kylie Collection alongside three other new sips from Dunkin’s summer menu.

The Candy Pink Lemonade Refresher ($4)

Rachel Chapman

This is easily one of the prettiest drinks I’ve ever seen. It has a gorgeous magenta shade, and that vibrancy carries over into the flavor too. This mix of pineapple, lemons, and dragonfruit is intense in the best way. It’s got tons of tartness from the fruit balanced with a lot of sweetness. It might actually be too sweet for some people, so pro tip: let the ice melt a little to water your refresher down before you start drinking. It’ll balance out the flavor punch into a perfectly pink sip with a nice tropical aftertaste.

Rating: 4.7/5

The Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte ($5)

Rachel Chapman

If you’re more of a coffee person than a refresher lover, grab this vanilla and strawberry sip instead. The flavor combo tastes exactly like a white chocolate-covered strawberry or a strawberries and cream dessert. It’s not super unique, but the presentation is so whimsical. It almost looks like Jenner with her signature pink hair on top. It honestly reminded me of how the secret menu Baby Yoda drink at Starbucks looks like Grogu in his Jedi robe.

Rating: 4.7/5

The Pink Lemon Drop Suncloud Lemonade ($4)

Rachel Chapman

The combination of really tart lemonade with creamy oat milk clashed a bit, but the strawberry cold foam helped to make this more of a fruity sip. That balance was way more enjoyable than the regular Suncloud Lemonade on the menu. This is still really tart and sweet, so I’d let it settle a bit with the ice before enjoying it as well.

Rating: 4.3/5

The Suncloud Lemonade ($4)

Rachel Chapman

I didn’t enjoy this one as much as the pink version. The regular cold foam on top just added to the clashing creamy and tart fruit flavors. Instead of working together, it felt like they were competing on my tongue. If you let the ice water down some of the intensity, though, it starts to taste more like a lemon bar dessert. It's still just not for me.

Rating: 3.5/5

The Fluffernutter Cloud Latte ($5)

Rachel Chapman

As much as I wanted to love the King Kylie Collection the most, the drinks from Dunkin’s summer menu that stole my heart were the peanut butter ones. This peanut butter and marshmallow latte tasted just like a Fluffernutter. It comes with peanut butter syrup and Dunkin’s Marshmallow Cold Foam on top, which really reminded me of Starbucks’ holiday Chestnut Praline Latte with its sweet and nutty flavors. It might be too sweet for some people, but I loved it and can’t wait to order it again.

Rating: 4.9/5

The PB&J Cloud Latte ($5)

Rachel Chapman

This PB&J version comes with the Strawberry Cold Foam on top instead of marshmallow, so it matches the King Kylie Collection aesthetic. The flavor combo was so fun, and really did taste like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Sipping this was super nostalgic and totally brought me back to summer camp and being a kid.

Rating: 4.8/5