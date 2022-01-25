Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which also means that the holiday all about celebrating friendships — Galentine’s Day — is coming up on Feb. 13. Galentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to show your besties how much you care by planning a fun brunch or night in with mimosas, games, and a White Elephant gift exchange. If you’re stumped on what to get for your BFFs, these White Elephant gifts for your Galentine’s Day exchange are sure to be a hit.

While you know your besties better than anyone, you may still need some inspo for Galentine’s Day gifts to get. You could always go the homemade route like Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation and make your BFF a hand-crocheted flower pen or mosaic portrait using bottles of their favorite sodas. However, these on-trend White Elephant gifts are probably more of what they’d actually like to unwrap for Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13.

Depending on what your crew likes to do whenever you get together, you can find a White Elephant gift that matches your tribe’s vibe. For instance, if you love baking together, get a heart-shaped dutch oven to make Sunday brunches more Insta-worthy. You could also treat yo’ friends to some self-care must-haves like a sleep mask kit or a basket full of snacks for your next movie night in. Since you know your friends so well, it’ll be easy to find the present that will be a big hit at your Galentine’s Day White Elephant exchange just by looking at this list of 20 unique gift ideas.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Brunch Mini Bar Cocktail Infusion Kit Brunch Mini Bar Cocktail Infusion Kit Williams Sonoma $60 See on Williams Sonoma If some of your fave memories with your crew are from brunch, this cocktail kit from Williams Sonoma is sure to make some new great memories. Each kit comes with everything your BFF needs to make three premium infusions blends and recipes for a Morning Stroll, Rossa Mimosa, and Bloody Simple.

04 Art And Cook Subscription Box Art And Cook Winter Subscription Box Art And Cook $150 See on Art And Cook The home chefs in your crew will love this Art & Cook subscription box. Their winter box, available right now, includes 12 must-have products like a set of silicone spatulas, napkin rings for a picture-perfect tablescape, and a super cute pie dish. Along with those 12 items, your friend will also have the option to pick out three items of their choosing, like an immersion blender or a wood and marble cheese board for Bachelor nights. While everything individually is worth $500, the subscription box is a steal at $150.

05 A Paint By Numbers Kit NYC Portable Painting Kit Uncommon Goods $45 see on uncommon goods If your friends are more on the artistic side, they’ll love getting an activity-based White Elephant gift like a Paint By Numbers kit. Uncommon Goods has a bunch of different ones but this watercolor painting kit with 18 prints of hand-sketched scenes of New York City’s most iconic landmarks is perfect for someone who loves the Big Apple.

06 Kate Spade Wine Tumbler Cheers Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler Kate Spade $25 See on Kate Spade Kate Spade has a variety of cute gift ideas for both Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day. While a heart shaped purse is adorbs, this Cheers wine tumbler is the gift you want to get for a crew that loves wine and cheese nights together. Since this tumbler comes with a lid, it’s also great for your picnics in the backyard when the weather warms up.

07 Valentine’s Day Succulents Valentine Succulent & Cacti Crate Set Etsy $60 see on etsy Even if your besties don’t have a green thumb, they’ll love this low-maintenance (and seriously ‘Gram-worthy) display of Galentine’s Day succulents and cacti.

08 Silk Pillowcase And Sleep Mask Set Silk Pillowcase And Sleep Mask Set Casper $119 $60 See on Casper A nap queen will love Casper’s collection of sleep accessories, which includes this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set. It comes in three different colors — peach, indigo, and oatmilk — that you can choose from, and will make anyone who uses them feel like they’re sleeping on cloud nine.

10 A Rosé Gift Box Rosé All Day! The Sip $66 See on The Sip Wine not get your friend a wine gift set? This adorable rosé gift box includes three mini rosé bottles your BFF can try to determine which one they like the best. It’s just what they need to spice up their Wine Wednesdays or Bachelor watch parties.

11 Valentine’s Day Squishmallow Kai the Whale Valentines 10-Inch Squishmallow Walmart $40 See on Walmart A plushie is always a popular gift at any White Elephant gift exchange and Squishmallows are super trendy, especially if you’re on TikTok. There are tons of Valentine’s Day Squishmallows available online, but Walmart has one of the biggest selections. For your friend that’s always cracking jokes, get a punny Squishmallow with a cute saying on it.

12 The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook Amazon $22 $11 See on Amazon Your group chat may be currently talking about the upcoming season of Bridgerton and how excited you are to marathon-watch it all together. If that’s the case, you may want to get The Unofficial Bridgerton Cookbook for your Galentine’s Day gift. It features savory and sweet recipes, like the Viscount's Mushroom Miniatures and Queen Charlotte’s Cakes. For the sweet treats, it may be fun to add some Valentine’s Day fancy sprinkles to your gift as well.

13 A DIY Kit Dessert Kit DIY Banana Pudding Kit Magnolia Bakery $30 See on Magnolia Bakery If you want to give a fun gift with a DIY element, this banana pudding kit from Magnolia Bakery is a great choice. ICYMI, Magnolia Bakery has some of the best banana pudding ever, and with this kit, your BFF will have everything they need to make it at home. What a treat.

14 Snoopy Valentine’s Day Throw Peanuts® Plush Throw Blanket with Pom Poms Vera Bradley $72 See on Vera Bradley Vera Bradley has a new Love You Snoopy collection that will make great Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day gifts for someone you truly love. Out of the entire collection, this plush throw blanket is probably the best for your Galentine’s Day gift exchange. It’ll be popular for the people who love to cuddle up on a Friday night with Netflix and popcorn.

15 A Night In Snack Basket Organic Popcorn Sweetheart Pop Lesser Evil $12 See on Lesser Evil Another fun Galentine’s Day gift idea for your Netflix-loving besties is a snack basket. This will also be fun for you to put together. Include your favorite little snacks like brownie bites, a Petit Pot variety pack, and of course, some popcorn.

16 A Custom Photo Mug Custom Mugs Vista Print $13 See on Vista Print For something that’ll tug on your crew’s heartstrings, make a customized mug using Vista Print. You can take one of your fave selfies of your squad all together and have it printed on a cozy mug. That way, every time your friend enjoys a warm mug of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, it’ll be like they’re hugging their besties.

17 Body Self-Care Kit Bestie Combo Ornami $42 See on Ornami For your bestie, it only seems fitting to get them a Bestie Combo from Ornami. This duo of body scrub and body butter is just what they need to treat themselves at home. By getting these two best-sellers together, it’s also $8 in savings, so it’s a win-win for everyone.

18 A Comfy On-The-Go Mouse Microsoft Arc Mouse Microsoft $80 $60 If your White Elephant gift exchange is between your work besties, it might be a good idea to get a practical gift that’ll make their WFH setup more cozy. This Arc Mouse from Microsoft not only perfectly fits your hand when using it at your desk, but it also snaps flat so it’s easy to carry on-the-go as well.

19 Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker Targt $13 See on Target Make Leslie Knope proud and get this heart-shaped Dash waffle maker. It’s waffley cute and makes the perfect mini waffles for at-home brunch.