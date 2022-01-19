While a box of chocolates and a heartfelt note to your partner are great Valentine’s Day gift ideas, nothing tops an adorable plushie present. Nowadays, Squishmallows reign supreme as the top plushie not only due to their cuteness factor, but also because of all the unique varieties that are available. It seems there are always new Squishmallows that you need to add to your collection, so here’s where to buy Valentine’s Day 2022 Squishmallows.
Just like during Halloween and Christmas, these popular plushies are getting festive for February with a bunch of new and must-have Valentine’s Day Squishmallows. These TikTok-approved stuffed animals make the perfect gifts to get your partner for V-Day on Feb. 14 or even your bestie for Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13. You just need to know where to look. Luckily, Valentine’s Day Squishmallows are already available online and in stores at places like Walmart, Walgreens, and Target. You can even ship a Squishmallow surprise to your long-distance bae or BFF.
Whether you’re looking for cute animals to complete your collection or a Squishmallow that says just how you’re feeling, you’re sure to find the right gift by shopping Valentine’s Day 2022 Squishmallows that are available right now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.