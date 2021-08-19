Get ready to put a spooky twist on your favorite plush toys this Halloween with some festive Squishmallows. As you prepare to shop for cobwebs and jack-o-lanterns in the lead up to Oct. 31, you’ll want to consider checking out the different special-edition Squishmallows that are available. After all, these seasonal Squishmallows put a spin on some iconic Halloween shapes like black cats and PSLs. If you’re wondering where you can buy Squishmallows for Halloween 2021, there are both online and in-store options.

ICYMI, Squishmallow toys have been all the rage on TikTok in 2021, which totally makes sense because the adorable plushes are so great to cuddle with (and they’re really just cute AF). With Halloween coming up soon, you can even snag a Squishmallow that has a festive twist to it. The spooky plush toys will certainly be the most adorable accompaniments to any scary movie marathon or holiday gatherings you’re planning this fall. To top it off, you have the option of purchasing your Squishmallows in-stores at retailers like Hallmark and Target, or you can have them delivered straight to your doorstep with Amazon.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hallmark

Hallmark is selling the Squishmallows Flip-A-Mallows Pumpkin/Ghost Stuffed Animal in-store only. The product features two-in-one Squishmallows for even more spooky fun — you’ll have a pumpkin on one side, and a ghost on the reversible side. The medium-sized toy is made of soft polyester so that it’s extra comfy. It’ll cost you $17.99 for the toy at Hallmark.

Amazon

Amazon has a very cute Black Cat Squishmallow all decked out for the season. It’s a little pricey at $40, but if you can’t make it to the store to hunt one down, you can get it shipped right to you.

Target

You’ve probably seen the Pumpkin Spice Squishmallow making the rounds on your Instagram. This cutie was spotted in Target stores in early August for $14.99, but it doesn’t appear to be available for delivery. You can check online to see if it’s in stock at your local Target. If it’s not, these Kendla Pumpkin Spice Squishmallows are also making the rounds on Ebay, with some priced as low as $19.99

Since it’s only August, the spooky season Squishmallows will likely continue to roll out, so you can keep an out for more festive options as Halloween gets closer. When you’re out hunting for seasonal Squishmallows, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.