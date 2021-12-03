This Rudolph Squishmallow Is Peak Holiday Cuteness

The holidays are perfect for cozying up with a fluffy blanket and some cocoa, but don’t forget about the ultra-cozy Squishmallows this season. As Squishmallows’ popularity continues to grow, though, it can be more difficult to find seasonal offerings like the adorable Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in stores. Thankfully, people seem to be having an easier time finding them online. If you want to buy 2021 Christmas and holiday Squishmallows, here’s where you might want to look.

Since seasonal Squishmallows flew off the physical and virtual shelves during Halloween and Thanksgiving’s turkey plushies sold out, you can expect the same rush to buy Christmas Squishmallows. There are plenty of cute options for the holiday season, including Rudolph-themed Squishmallows (Rudolph, Clarice, and the Bumble), Carol the Christmas Tree, and festive Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Squishmallows. Although the hard-to-find Rudolph options are currently sold out online as of Dec. 2, it appears the brand’s official Amazon page is getting a restock soon. Additionally, the Rudolph is already selling on eBay and Mercari for an increased price — around $40 to $50, while the Amazon Squishmallows’ price is $35. Unfortunately, the Rudolph Squishmallow is also sold out at Target online, but you might be able to find it in stores.

Fret not, there are plenty of cute Christmas Squishmallows online, and you can also see the full list of Squishmallows retailers here. From Nightmare Before Christmas options to mini Squish ornaments, your holidays are about to be so Squish-tastic.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rudolph

Technically, you can order the Rudolph Squishmallow from the official Amazon page ahead of its restock, but the shipping note says it won’t come until Jan. 27, 2022.

Note that the Clarice and Bumble Squishmallows are going fast, and the stock appears to be limited on the Amazon page:

Clarice

Bumble

Other holiday Squishmallows that are still available online and currently in stock include:

Santa Claus

Christmas Tree

Gingerbread Man

Penguin

“Cute” Tree

Christmas House

Farryn the Fawn

Christmas Elk

Of course, the double-duty film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, gets a shout-out, too.

Nightmare Before Christmas: Sally

Nightmare Before Christmas: Jack Skellington

In the spirit of the season, you can also get Squishmallows Holiday Plush Ornaments, a set that includes a gnome, an angel, a cat dressed as a nutcracker, a white decorated tree, Santa Clause, and an elf.

Ornaments

And last but not least, Squishmallows has adorable Mickey and Minnie options for the holiday season:

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

If you go in stores to search for holiday Squishmallows, remember to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.