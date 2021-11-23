Here’s The Deal With The Hard-To-Find Thanksgiving Squishmallows

Squishmallows are only getting more and more popular, which might be why you’ve had a hard time snapping up the Thanksgiving Squishmallows that rolled out to stores in November. When it comes to seasonal Squishmallows, it can be tough finding them online, but you can sometimes buy them in stores more easily. As Turkey Day approaches and you search for Petina the Turkey and Terry the Turkey Pilgrim, here’s what you should know about if Thanksgiving 2021 Squishmallows will restock.

Similar to the great Squishmallows Halloween rush earlier in the fall, stans of plushes quickly snapped up the very on-theme Thanksgiving Squishmallows — Petina the Turkey and Terry the Turkey Pilgrim. As of Nov. 23, they’re sold out on pretty much every retailer’s website. You can keep an eye on the Target, Amazon, and Walmart links for a restock, but your best bet at scoring a Thanksgiving Squishmallow might be on a last-minute trip to the store. Elite Daily reached out to Squishmallows for information about a possible restock. The Squishmallows rep couldn’t confirm one way or the other, but they instructed buyers to check out the Squishmallows Amazon page as the best place to look for “the latest stock and inventory.” Target and Walmart reps were also unable to confirm to Elite Daily any possible restocks of Thanksgiving Squishmallows.

You can also see the full list of Squishmallows retailers here. Even if you don’t score a turkey, there are some fall Squishmallows and holiday Squishmallows that will have you feeling the spirit of the season.

Terry the Turkey Squishmallow

This Thanksgiving Squishmallow is the only one left at Walmart, according to the website, so you’ll want to act quickly.

If a turkey is too hard to come by, you could always try to get into the final fall spirit with a coffee-inspired Squishmallow.

Renne the Latte

Kendla the Pumpkin Spice Latte

Happy Milk Tea

If you’re ready to just move on to the holidays, there are Squishmallows for that, too.

Farryn the Fawn

If you go in stores on a Squishmallows hunt, remember to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.