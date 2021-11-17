It’s no wonder Squishmallows have become so popular. They’re adorable plush pillows that are so cute that once you buy one, you’ll want to buy them all. They make the perfect cozy pal for just lounging around at home and can be great gifts to give your little nieces and nephews. If you’re looking to get your hands on a few Squishmallows for the holidays, now is the time because the Squishmallows pre-Black Friday 2021 sale includes deals that are too good to pass up.
Even newer and seasonal Squishmallows are on sale right now for 50% off. That includes holiday pillow pals you can use to decorate your home and bedroom during the most wonderful time of the year. Along with half off price cuts on most Squishmallows, there is also a buy three, get one free deal going on sitewide. You can use both deals to find the most budget-friendly gifts for everyone on your list. You may even want to get pillow pals for everyone in your group chat and all your sorority sisters as well.
The pre-Black Friday sale also includes Squishmallows of all sizes, so treat yourself to bigger Squishmallows to make your bed super cozy for watching holiday movies in December or get a few smaller Squishmallows for BFF stocking stuffers or white elephant gift exchange parties. Of course, it can get overwhelming with all the choices you have from this sitewide sale. So, before scrolling through your options, make shopping easier by checking out this list of some of the cutest Squishmallows first.
