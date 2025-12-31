After the opening of Epic Universe, Universal Destinations & Experiences is planning for an equally exciting 2026 with the debut of a new roller coaster as well as returning faves that will make a theme park vacay at the top of your to-do list.

There really is something for everyone at Universal Studios, whether you’re a Harry Potter fan who has yet to try Butterbeer IRL or a thrill seeker looking to get a jump scare at a haunted house before hopping on a high-speed attraction. One of my favorite things to do as a passholder at Universal Studios Hollywood is grab a drink to enjoy while taking the backlot tour, and seeing if I can spot a TV show or movie in production.

In 2026, there will be plenty of new sips to try with the return of events like Fan Fest Nights and Mega Movie Summer — which are just some of the things I’m looking forward to. Whether you’re a foodie like me or someone who wants to make a viral TikTok with the Grinch, here’s everything you need to know about what’s to come at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in the new year.

Universal Studios Hollywood Is Getting Fast & Furious

While no dates have been revealed yet, the biggest addition to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2026 will be the all-new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster. This will be the West Coast’s first-ever high-speed, outdoor coaster in the theme park, and will feature ride vehicles that have 360-degree rotation.

Rachel Chapman

Along with the new attraction, USH will also have returning events in 2026, like Butterbeer Season. From March through May, Harry Potter fans will be able to enjoy the sweetest treat from the Wizarding World in drinks, fudge, ice cream, and more. The spring will also be a great time for fans to visit Universal Studios, because Universal Fan Fest Nights will return on select nights from April 23 through May 16. This year’s event will feature characters and experiences from Scooby-Doo, the Universal Monsters, and more.

Starting in June, Universal’s Mega Movie Summer will be making a comeback with film-themed menu items. Last year, that included a Back to the Future Flux Capacitor Patty Melt as well as Hogwarts House-themed churros. (All points should go to the berry Ravenclaw churro, IMO.)

Speaking of Harry Potter, in August, fans will get to celebrate going Back to Hogwarts in the Wizarding World right before Halloween Horror Nights returns on Sept. 3. The special ticketed event will run through Nov. 1 with all-new haunted houses, scare zones, and themed menu items like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man S'more that was tied to the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire house in 2024.

Rachel Chapman

After Halloween is over, the holidays at Universal Studios will begin. The seasonal festivities will include new treats, merch, and the return of the viral Grinchmas.

Universal Orlando Resort Is Celebrating The Seasons

Orlando has been tight-lipped about everything you can expect at Universal Studios in Florida, but the resort has announced that Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will return on Feb. 7 and run through April 4.

Universal Orlando Resort

Just like Hollywood, Orlando will also be celebrating Butterbeer Season in the spring and Halloween Horror Nights will return in the fall. For some year-round HHN fun, Universal Horror Unleashed opened in 2025 across from The Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The spooky experience with movie-themed mazes, like Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer, will continue to run and be open Wednesday through Sunday in 2026 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.