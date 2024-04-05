For the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating Butterbeer season in the Wizarding World. From now through April 30, you can taste your way through the Harry Potter universe, as the theme park serves up everyone’s favorite sweet treat in several different ways, including as a drink, fudge, and soft serve.

A brand-new Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour counter has opened at the Honeydukes in Anaheim, California — which should look very familiar to those who’ve visited the space in Orlando, Florida — serving a Butterbeer ice cream alongside nine other flavors.

As a nostalgic Harry Potter fan, I simply had to try the new-to-Hollywood Butterbeer soft serve, along with the classic cold Butterbeer, and five other Butterbeer-inspired menu items you can get at the CA park.

But First, A Butterbeer-Fueled PSA

Before Butterbeer season ends, both Hollywood and Orlando’s parks will be introducing a Butterbeer popsicle, which will likely be similar to the frozen Butterbeer.

Orlando will also be adding an exclusive Butterbeer caramel to its menu that you can only get on the East Coast.

Below, I’ve ranked every Butterbeer-infused item available at Universal Studios Hollywood so you know what’s worth ordering first.

07 Butterbeer Fudge Rachel Chapman Universal has a Butterbeer fudge available at Honeydukes along with other baked goods like a Cauldron Cake. This recent trip was the first time I’ve tried the fudge, and it’ll likely be my last. I have a sweet tooth more than most of my friends, but even this was too much for me. It didn’t really have a strong Butterbeer flavor at all. It mostly tasted like a white chocolate fudge with possibly a *hint* of Butterbeer — but that could also just be my brain telling me it was supposed to be Butterbeer-flavored. If you like white chocolate, this is for you. Everyone else can skip it for something else. Rating: 1 out of 5

06 Butterbeer Potted Cream Rachel Chapman For a dessert post-meal at the Three Broomsticks, Universal has a Butterbeer Potted Cream. This is basically a butterscotch pudding with a dollop of whipped cream on top. Unlike the fudge, you could really taste the Butterbeer in this treat, but it’s still super sweet. I wouldn’t recommend this to anyone who thinks the regular Butterbeer drink is already OTT, because that’s much more mellow than this. Rating: 2 out of 5

05 Warm Butterbeer Rachel Chapman Southern California and Florida are known for being warm and sunny, but there are occasionally chilly days at Universal Studios. On those days, a warm Butterbeer is a delicious way to get cozy. I do look forward to a warm Butterbeer every fall, but when trying every treat at the same time, it kind of falls flat. Out of the three drink versions of Butterbeer, this is definitely the sweetest. It’s like a warm Butterbeer milk: very rich and creamy. I would actually love to try this with a shot of espresso, so the bitter coffee can cut down on some of the sweetness. If it’s as good as I’m envisioning, it might be my new go-to. Rating: 3 out of 5

04 Butterbeer Ice Cream Rachel Chapman There are actually two versions of Butterbeer ice cream: the ready-to-go version in a cup and the new soft serve from Florean Fortescue’s. The to-go version, which is available at Honeydukes along with the Butterbeer fudge, is my less favorite of the two. Both are delicious, but I found the soft serve to be a little more exciting and fresh. The to-go version, though, has more of an ice cream texture and a slightly more Butterbeer taste. Rating: 3 out of 5

03 Butterbeer Soft Serve Rachel Chapman Similar to the ice cream cup, the Butterbeer soft serve is a vanilla ice cream with swirls of Butterbeer syrup. It leans more vanilla with a slight Butterbeer flavor, so it’s not too artificial tasting. It’s sweet, creamy, and delicious. While I did rate this higher because you can order it fresh from the machine, I also like that you can get your soft serve in a waffle cone or souvenir cup. It’s also the newest Butterbeer item to Hogsmeade, and perfect for the spring and upcoming summer seasons. You will want to eat your ice cream fast, though. It melts quickly in the sun, so snap your pics for Insta in front of the Honeydukes sign and start eating. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

02 Frozen Butterbeer Rachel Chapman Another treat that’s great for a warm day is the frozen Butterbeer. It’s like an slushie version of the cold Butterbeer drink, and even comes with the butterscotch topping. If you don’t have a huge sweet tooth, this is the one Butterbeer item I suggest you try. It has the most mellow butterscotch flavor, and is super refreshing. The only issue is that because it’s frozen, it’s not as easy to drink right away. You might need for it to melt a little, and Universal gives out paper straws. By the time, I could sip more of my drink, my straw was soggy. Rating: 4 out of 5