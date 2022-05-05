5 Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Ice Cream Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best

It was a close call between first and second.
Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, got more magical when The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter opened in June 2010. Diagon Alley opened four years later in July 2014, and it includes Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream Parlour, a nod to where Harry got free treats in The Prisoner of Azkiban.
Florean Fortescue’s features more than 20 flavors. From Butterbeer soft serve to scoops of Chocolate Chili and one of Harry’s favorites, Strawberry & Peanut Butter, there is a lot to choose from. I tried five of the more unique flavors and ranked them from worst to best.