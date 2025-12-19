One of the best parts of the holiday season is visiting my favorite theme parks. The decorations, the parades, and the festive attractions (not to mention the warmer weather) are already enough to make a trip down south worth it during the winter months. But the upgraded menus are the icing on the cake. Universal Orlando’s 2025 holiday treats are proof of that.

The venue’s food and drinks during Halloween Horror Nights are typically next level, but the more jolly snacks can be equally impressive. This year, Universal’s merry menu features over 30 new items across three of its Florida-based parks. In Universal Studios Florida, you can find the Elegant Ornament, which is comprised of chocolate crème brûlée and white chocolate peppermint; in the same park and Islands of Adventure, they offer Santa’s Christmas Crème Puff, filled with Chantilly cream and mocha cookie butter; and in the newly opened Epic Universe, there’s a cinnamon bread pudding named after the Gronckle from How to Train Your Dragon.

My personal fave? The $10.99 Snickerdoodle Crepe.

The Snickerdoodle Crepe Is A Sweet Treat (Emphasis On The Sweet)

Before viewing Universal’s Holiday Parade, I snagged the seasonal dessert from Central Park Crepes. Convenient, since it was steps away from the parade’s entrance and exit. Not only is the crepe packed with cinnamon marscapone spread, snickerdoodle crumbles, and topped with whipped cream and holiday sugar dust, but it also comes with a snickerdoodle cookie.

Universal Orlando

If that sounds like a lot of cinnamon and sugar, it’s because it is. Though it’s a delicious holiday munchable, there was no way I could finish it off myself. Good thing I had my family with me, who were more than glad to take it off my hands. Helpful tip: Pair it with your choice coffee from The TODAY Cafe or the Starbucks inside the park to cut through the sweetness.

Rating: 4/5

The holiday festivities at Universal Orlando last until early January, so get the Snickerdoodle Crepe while you still can.