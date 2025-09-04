Halloween Horror Nights officially kicks off at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 4. This year, the frightfully fun after-hours event features mazes and scare zones inspired by franchises like Fallout and Five Nights at Freddy’s as well as the Terrifier series, Blumhouse villains, and Latin American monsters.

Getting scared around every corner of the theme park can work up quite an appetite. Thankfully, Universal Studios has also come up with a tasty and terrifying themed menu for Halloween Horror Nights as well. The limited-time lineup of snacks and drinks inspired by the various haunted houses includes everything from Art the Clown sunflower glasses cookies to Camp Crystal Lake hot dogs from the Friday the 13th universe.

If you’ve been wanting to try a slice from Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place or take a bite out of Mr. Cupcake after watching Five Nights at Freddy’s, this is your chance. Universal even has some cute merch, like a Hello Kitty Chucky popcorn bucket, for foodies to take home after snacking all night.

You’ll want to get your ticket to Halloween Horror Nights ASAP, though. The special ticketed event is running Sept. 4 through Nov. 2 on select nights, and prices vary depending on when you go. I was lucky enough to attend a media preview in August, where I tried a lot of the snacks and cocktails before opening night.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of what’s worth ordering first, including one treat that’s not quite what it seems:

15. Rad Away ($12)

Location: Hollywood and Dine on the Upper Lot

The Rad Away drink is a non-alcoholic chipotle pineapple brown sugar lemonade served in a blood bag. These blood bag sippers have become a tradition of Halloween Horror Nights, but they’re usually more fun to look at than to enjoy. This is the case with the Fallout-themed lemonade, which was a tad too sweet and artificial tasting.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

14. Thai Curry Tacos ($16)

Location: Slash Bar on the Lower Lot

Near Jurassic World—The Ride, you’ll find these tacos with Thai curry plant-based steak tips, pickled carrots, onion drizzle, a turmeric sour cream, and cilantro. As tasty as these tacos appear, they were a bit dry. They did have a nice spicy kick, which made them a little more interesting.

Rating: 3.8 out of 5

13. Roasted Stingwing ($17)

Location: Hollywood and Dine on the Upper Lot

The Roasted Stingwing is a plant-based meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy. This is a pretty safe dish and great for anyone who is vegan, but it didn’t wow me. I loved the mushrooms, but the mashed potatoes were a little dry and the meatloaf’s texture was kind of hard.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

12. Sunflower Glasses ($9)

Location: Terrifier Cart adjacent to the Terrifier Haunted House

If you’re a fan of the Terrifier franchise, you’ll immediately recognize that this lemon-raspberry cookie sandwich is shaped like Art the Clown’s sunflower glasses. It’s one of the more Insta-worthy treats at this year’s event, but it’s not my favorite theme park cookie. The flavors weren’t exciting and I wish it tasted a little fresher.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

11. Roasted Radroach Legs ($18)

Location: Hollywood and Dine on the Upper Lot

Anything with roach in the name doesn’t sound too appetizing, but don’t worry. This is just blackened turkey wings with pub fries. It’s basically a theme park turkey leg, so if that’s your favorite, you’ll love these. I found them to be a little too wet with the sauce and messy to eat.

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

10. Loaded Cram Fries ($15)

Location: Hollywood and Dine on the Upper Lot

These Fallout-inspired pub fries are topped with a crispy chili-glazed Spam. If you’re not a fan of Spam, you won’t like these. However, I love it and found these to be tasty and filling for a night of frights.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

9. Slash’s Snake Pit ($15)

Location: Slash Bar on the Lower Lot

This non-alcoholic drink combines raspberry ginger with either Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and is topped with a large gummy snake. This basically tastes like a raspberry Coke. It’s fun for anyone who isn’t drinking alcohol, but may be too sweet for most people. It’s also expensive for a non-alcoholic offering, so I would just get a regular soda instead.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

8. The Nuclear Blast ($18)

Location: Hollywood and Dine on the Upper Lot

This Fallout cocktail is a mix of vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, orange and lemon juice, simple syrup, and Sprite. It’s bright blue and topped with a dehydrated lemon wheel to give it that nuclear blast feel, so you’ll want to take plenty of pics. While it’s both fun and tasty, this sip is also very sweet — so be warned.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

7. Slash’s Hat Cake ($10)

Location: Slash Bar on the Lower Lot

Inspired by the guitarist’s iconic top hat, HHN has this Slash cake. It’s a vanilla bean sponge cake with mango habanero gelée, pineapple compote, and crisp honey crunch. This is much more of a creamy cake with all the filling inside and can be very sweet, but it’s also light. The mango center is especially nice, and it’s decently priced for how much dessert you get.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

6. Yum Yum Deviled Eggs ($9)

Location: Hollywood and Dine on the Upper Lot

Warning: These aren’t traditional deviled eggs. Instead, these are coconut panna cotta made to look like eggs that are filled with chamoy pineapple bits and topped with a mango cream and Tajín. This surprised me because it really does look and feel like a pack of hardboiled eggs, but it’s a true dessert. It’s probably the most unique dish of the event this year and worth trying — especially if you love coconut and pineapple.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

5. Dia De Los Muertos Concha ($7)

Location: Little Cocina in Universal Plaza

This orange and vanilla concha was simple, but so delicious. It’s also a great price for how much sweet bread you get, so I would definitely order this again to snack on while waiting in line for my next haunted house.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

4. Camp Creamy Gouda Fondue ($17)

Location: Jason Universe Barbecue on the Lower Lot

One of my favorite dishes was this gouda and Angry Orchard fondue served with sourdough bread and apple slices. While my bread was a bit stale, this was overall so delicious. The cheese had a nice smokey flavor, and went so well with the sweet apple slices. I can’t wait to order it again.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

3. Playtime’s Over ($18)

Location: Chucky’s Dive Bar behind the Animation Studio Store

This is basically a spicy watermelon margarita with tequila, watermelon puree, habanero, lime juice, and agave. It’s topped with a chamoy and Tajín rim and chamoy gummy bears. It’s sweet, spicy, and very Chucky-coded.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

2. La Siguanaba Gin Mule ($18)

Location: Dia de los Muertos Bar in Universal Plaza

As much as I loved the Playtime’s Over cocktail, my favorite sip of the night was the La Siguanaba Gin Mule. This is a mix of gin, blue curaçao, desert pear, blood orange, and ginger beer with a black sugar rim and licorice laces. The dark color is ominous just like the Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America haunted house it’s inspired by. What I loved most was how perfectly balanced all the flavors were. It’s not too sweet and really refreshing, especially if you love ginger beer.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

1. Tostitos Salsa Verde The Walking Taco ($16)

Location: Little Cocina in Universal Plaza

The best bite to get at Halloween Horror Nights this year has to be the walking taco with beef birria, red consomé, red onion, green onion, and Salsa Verde Tostitos chips. This is so flavorful with just the right amount of spice and juicy beef birria. It’s not only tasty, but portable so you can easily snack on this as you’re walking through the scare zones to your next haunted house.

Rating: 5 out of 5