Astrology Defines Millennials In The Coolest (And Darkest) Way

Astrology can tell you a lot about practically anything and everything. It’s defined as a study of the planets. Since humans are celestial beings — made up of the same things the planets are — it comes as no surprise that astrology can even tell you about the generation you were born in, including what’s referred to as the Pluto in Scorpio generation.

There’s a reason why terms like “millennial” and “Gen Z” are so popular. It’s because most people assigned to one of these groups can relate to one another’s upbringings, and what the world was like for them throughout their life. Astrology can further make sense of this, by tracking the transits of Pluto. This tiny planet only changes signs about 21 years on average, and a lot can happen in the world during that period. Each sign that Pluto transits through can be roughly associated with a generation of humans. For millennials, the generation is often defined by Pluto in Scorpio.

It’s honestly so easy to judge millennials from afar, considering this generation is so eccentric and emotionally over the top. Once you learn the meaning behind Pluto in Scorpio, you’ll understand more about why millennials are the way they are.

The Meaning Of Pluto In Scorpio

Pluto in Scorpio dates between November 1983 and November 1995. If you were born during this time, that makes you not only a millennial (those who were born roughly from 1981–1996), but a member of the Pluto in Scorpio generation as well.

If you fall within this timeframe, think back to what it was like growing up. I'm not talking about nostalgia, memorabilia, or where you were when you lost your first tooth; I'm referring to the abandonment traumas, intense desires, sudden transformations, and/or emotional roller coasters you endured as a child, and really, all throughout your life. These experiences are what define the Pluto in Scorpio experience. (Think of the divorce rates among your friends’ parents growing up, or the aftermath of 9/11. Those events are big factors in what separates millennials from Gen Z.)

In astrology, Pluto is the planet of power dynamics, regeneration, transformation, and all that is beneath the surface. It symbolizes the caterpillar as it retreats into the cocoon, and the process it endures as it goes through a complete change. In astronomy, Pluto has gone through a lot of changes throughout the years as well, as astronomers have struggled with deciding whether or not it should even be considered a planet. Since it’s so far away from the sun (which is what astrology is essentially based on), there’s a lot we don’t know about this dwarf planet.

What we do know is how powerful Pluto is. In Greek mythology, Pluto is considered to be the god of the underworld. Pluto’s always packed a punch, and in Scorpio, the expression of this planet was definitely enhanced. This is not to say that Pluto could not regenerate or transform in the sign of Libra (which is the Pluto transit of Generation X). However, Pluto’s time spent in a Mars-ruled water sign brought some big changes to humanity. Pluto is considered Scorpio’s modern planetary ruler (although in traditional astrology, Mars would be considered Scorpio’s planetary ruler). Regardless of which astrological system you agree with, the fact that Pluto is moving through what would be considered its home zodiac sign only emphasizes the power of this generation. After all, a planet’s inherent power is brought to life when it moves through its favorite zodiac sign.

It's no coincidence that the majority of the Pluto in Scorpio generation grew up reading A Clockwork Orange and watching movies like The Craft. It's familiar and comforting. However, looking at it from an astrological perspective, these darker stories were meant to help this generation understand that the world isn’t always a happy place. There are things like death, sadness, and power dynamics that are often a part of the human experience. Millennials aren’t ones to shy away from reality, and it’s likely because they simply didn’t have a choice. Scorpio is a fixed sign after all, indicating resilience and determination. If millennials learned anything from their complicated upbringing, it’s inner strength. Don’t underestimate the power of Pluto — in all of its tiny glory.