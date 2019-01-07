46 Captions For A Much-Needed Weekend Getaway With Your Bestie

Who else is counting down the days until Friday? I think many people can relate to wishing for the weekend to come around as soon as possible. After all, the weekend was made for the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. You may spend five days a week in the office working your butt off, so you certainly deserve to live your best life when the weekend rolls around, whether you decide to take a day trip with friends, chill at home, or go on a mini getaway. These weekend getaway Instagram captions for a mini bestie vacation will capture all of those adventure feels — so pack your bags.

The weekend is the perfect time to ditch your planner. So, why not travel with your BFF? Many people forget that a quick getaway can do wonders for your mind, body, and spirit — even if only for a few days. You'll have the best time, especially when you have your best friend by your side.

There's no better time to reminisce on the good times and make new memories with your day one. Book that flight for a city break or fill up your gas tank for a mini road trip. The countdown until Fri-yay begins! Here are all the weekend trip quotes and short vacation captions you need to inspire your slew of Instagram posts with your bestie.