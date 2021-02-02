No matter where your besties may be located, you can all meet up online to make this Galentine’s Day special. The only thing you need to decide is which one of these virtual Galentine's Day ideas is the best fit for your crew. With so many unique plans to choose from, from having a Bridgerton-themed tea night to taking an online dance class, you may be overwhelmed with all there is to do. But, the goal is to have fun, and you can't go wrong with any of these ideas.

Everyone can vote for their favorite virtual Galentine’s Day idea, or you can consider what your group has been gossiping about. If everyone’s looking forward to watching all the classic rom-coms currently streaming on Netflix, you could plan a themed movie night to stream a few. If the group votes to spend Galentine's Day sipping and savoring, enjoy a wine tasting. Each friend can pair their fave glass of wine with different chocolates and share their thoughts with the group. Or, if dancing is on everyone’s mind, consider taking a virtual dance class where the squad can learn some smooth moves to show off on TikTok.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends celebrating holidays virtually as the safest possible choice, you already know the location will be everyone’s individual homes. You just need some inspo from these 10 unique virtual Galentine's Day ideas so you can firm up the rest of the party plan. Then, sit back and enjoy many laughs together.

01 Play Boozy Drag Queen Bingo Airbnb All you need is your best galentines and your mobile device to play boozy drag queen bingo as an Airbnb online experience. Once you book, the host will reach out to you to help choose the music, theme, and “vibe” of your group session. Then, the fun begins. For one hour, you and your besties will jame to your favorite music, sip some cocktails, and have a lot of laughs while playing virtual drag queen bingo. The class costs just $30 per person or $300 for a private group.

02 Treat Yourselves To Sheet Masks And Espresso Martinis Unwind with a face mask and martini night. This plan is exactly what it sounds like. Each bestie can order a cute animal-themed sheet mask ($4, Masque Bar) or a dewy pearl sheet mask ($6, Tony Moly). After that rejuvenating treat, everyone who’s 21 and up can make and sip espresso martinis.

03 Experience A Night Of Magic Sit back, relax, and enjoy a night of magic with your favorite friends in this unique Airbnb virtual experience. Mervant, the magician, will walk you and your crew through a series of mind-reading demonstrations, including card reading sleights and visual illusions. This hour-long experience, which is just $25 a person, is sure to blow your mind.

04 Take A Dance Class Together Andrija Nikolic/E+/Getty Images If you and your friends are constantly sending each other dance trends to try on TikTok, now is a great time to learn a few impressive moves. Sign up for the same virtual dance class together. STEEZY Studio offers hip hop and K-Pop-themed classes that you and your friends can enjoy in the STEEZY Party setting.

05 Plan A Sex And The City-Themed Sushi Date If your crew is super excited about the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, plan a SATC-themed sushi night. Sign up for Cozymeal's sushi cooking class ($39 per device, Cozymeal) where everyone can learn how to make edamame, cosmos, and traditional rainbow rolls. Then, enjoy your delicious homemade meals together while watching some of your favorite episodes on HBO Max.

06 Enjoy A Sweet Rom-Com Movie Night Whether you’re into the modern rom-coms like Always Be My Maybe or the classics like Runaway Bride, you and your besties can vote on the movies to watch for Galentine’s Day flick night. Everyone can prepare for the film by making their own hot chocolate bombs to indulge in before curling up on the couch.

07 Discover The Ultimate Wine And Chocolate Pairing Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Add chocolate to your wine tasting experience. Have everyone order some wine and sweets they’d like to try, like mini bottles of wine ($6 for a four-pack, Total Wine & More) and various chocolates ($15, Dylan's Candy Bar). Then, enjoy them together and chat about your pairings.

08 Sip And Spill The Tea At A Bridgerton-Inspired Tea Night Now that Season 2 of Bridgerton is debuting on Netflix on March 25, your besties might be hype. Be inspired by your love for the show and enjoy a Bridgerton-themed tea night. Sip a Lady Whistledown-inspired tea ($10, Etsy) while dressed in your fanciest 'fit, and let the gossip commence.

09 Put On A Bestie Talent Show Show off your quarantine hobbies with a bestie talent show. It could be singing karaoke to Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" or doing the latest TikTok dance trend. You could even share a recipe you've perfected that all your friends will want to try to master, too. At the end of the show, your crew will be totally impressed by all the talent everyone showcases.

10 Get Your Craft On With DIY Valentines Tetra Images/Tetra images/Getty Images Spend your virtual time together crafting and tapping into some creative ideas. The project can be to make handmade cards, or put together colorful wreaths for spring. Whatever the craft may be, each friend will end up with something gorgeous to remember the night.

11 Have A PowerPoint Party Forget board games—why not host a PowerPoint party instead? You and your Galentines will each make a PowerPoint presentation on any topic you want. Topics can be something outrageously silly like “Which animal each of my best friends would be and why” or a topic you’re an expert on, like “80s rock bands” or “the best cereals of all time ranked from one to 10.” Grab your favorite beverage and enjoy tons of laughs with your besties.