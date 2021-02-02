No matter where your besties may be located, you can all meet up online to make this Galentine’s Day special. The only thing you need to decide is which one of these virtual Galentine's Day ideas is the best fit for your crew. With so many unique plans to choose from, from having a Bridgerton-themed tea night to taking an online dance class, you may be overwhelmed with all there is to do. But, the goal is to have fun, and you can't go wrong with any of these ideas.
Everyone can vote for their favorite virtual Galentine’s Day idea, or you can consider what your group has been gossiping about. If everyone’s looking forward to watching all the classic rom-coms currently streaming on Netflix, you could plan a themed movie night to stream a few. If the group votes to spend Galentine's Day sipping and savoring, enjoy a wine tasting. Each friend can pair their fave glass of wine with different chocolates and share their thoughts with the group. Or, if dancing is on everyone’s mind, consider taking a virtual dance class where the squad can learn some smooth moves to show off on TikTok.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends celebrating holidays virtually as the safest possible choice, you already know the location will be everyone’s individual homes. You just need some inspo from these 10 unique virtual Galentine's Day ideas so you can firm up the rest of the party plan. Then, sit back and enjoy many laughs together.
