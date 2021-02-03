Gifting your partner chocolate on Valentine's Day might be your favorite tradition, especially if you ascribe to the belief that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. This year, you can sweeten up your surprise for bae by getting them an assortment of hot cocoa bombs that are one-theme for the holiday. If you've been scrolling through TikTok or Insta lately, you know hot chocolate bombs are everywhere. They're a perfect treat to enjoy on chilly nights together, and these Valentine's Day hot chocolate bombs to buy on Etsy will warm your partner's heart.
The most exciting part about a hot chocolate bomb is when it explodes in your mug. That happens when warm milk is poured over the chocolate sphere, melting it until it reveals the cocoa inside. Some of these hot cocoa bombs from Etsy include extra sweetness, like fun flavors or marshmallows inside. You can order as many as you'd like, and some are sold as boxed sets with Valentine’s Day decorations. The choices are endless, so be sure to pick the cocoa bombs your sweetheart will enjoy the most.
If your Valentine loves everything Insta-worthy, they'll adore a heart-shaped cocoa bomb with glittery decorations. Flavor may be more important to your partner, so a vegan cocoa bomb that tastes like a chocolate strawberry would be a great choice. You can always opt for a traditional cocoa bomb, and wrap it in a cute Valentine's Day mug to add a little extra love. Another idea you can plan is a romantic dessert picnic in your living room where you serve bae a mug full of hot cocoa that’s ready to enjoy. Whatever you decide, you can't go wrong by ordering any of these hot chocolate bombs for your super sweet V-Day festivities.
