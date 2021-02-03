Gifting your partner chocolate on Valentine's Day might be your favorite tradition, especially if you ascribe to the belief that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. This year, you can sweeten up your surprise for bae by getting them an assortment of hot cocoa bombs that are one-theme for the holiday. If you've been scrolling through TikTok or Insta lately, you know hot chocolate bombs are everywhere. They're a perfect treat to enjoy on chilly nights together, and these Valentine's Day hot chocolate bombs to buy on Etsy will warm your partner's heart.

The most exciting part about a hot chocolate bomb is when it explodes in your mug. That happens when warm milk is poured over the chocolate sphere, melting it until it reveals the cocoa inside. Some of these hot cocoa bombs from Etsy include extra sweetness, like fun flavors or marshmallows inside. You can order as many as you'd like, and some are sold as boxed sets with Valentine’s Day decorations. The choices are endless, so be sure to pick the cocoa bombs your sweetheart will enjoy the most.

If your Valentine loves everything Insta-worthy, they'll adore a heart-shaped cocoa bomb with glittery decorations. Flavor may be more important to your partner, so a vegan cocoa bomb that tastes like a chocolate strawberry would be a great choice. You can always opt for a traditional cocoa bomb, and wrap it in a cute Valentine's Day mug to add a little extra love. Another idea you can plan is a romantic dessert picnic in your living room where you serve bae a mug full of hot cocoa that’s ready to enjoy. Whatever you decide, you can't go wrong by ordering any of these hot chocolate bombs for your super sweet V-Day festivities.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 These Vegan Cocoa Bombs Come In Fun Flavors Bulk Vegan Hot Chocolate Bombs Etsy $50 See on Etsy Get your partner some flavored hot chocolate bombs. These delicious treats from Etsy come in sweet flavors, like strawberry and mocha, and they're vegan. Since you'll receive a box of 10 with your order, you'll have plenty to enjoy with your Valentine.

02 These Insta-Worthy Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Heart-Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs Etsy $9 See on Etsy If you're going for Insta-worthy, these cocoa bombs are what you're looking for. They're not only heart-shaped, but come with super vibrant sprinkles on top. You can even choose the sprinkle mix you want, like a rose gold mix or a red and pink mix.

03 This Hot Cocoa Bomb Is Topped With A Marshmallow Heart Valentine Heart Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Bomb Etsy $8 see on etsy You’ll need to snap a photo of this ‘Gram-worthy hot cocoa bomb before you melt it. The hot chocolate bomb comes with gorgeous decorations and your choice of a pink or red marshmallow heart to top it.

04 These Cocoa Bombs Have A Chocolate Or Candy Coating Hot Chocolate Bombs for Valentine's Day Etsy $30 See on Etsy Do you want to give your bae a candy-coated confection or one with a real chocolate coating? That's the question you'll need to answer when it comes to picking out these Valentine's Day-themed hot cocoa bombs.

05 These Cocoa Bombs Make Perfect Valentines Valentine's Hot Chocolate Bombs Etsy $6 See on Etsy These cocoa bombs are right on theme for Valentine's Day with "XO" and heart decorations to choose from. The "Be Mine" bombs are great for letting your crush know how much you care about them. A pack of four comes with an assortment of white or standard cocoa mix.

06 This Hot Cocoa Bombs Variety Pack Includes Red Velvet Valentine’s Day Variety Pack Hot Cocoa Bombs Etsy $28 see on etsy This variety pack of hot chocolate bombs is almost too pretty to melt. They're gorgeous to look at and incredibly delicious to savor. The variety pack includes red velvet, milk chocolate, strawberries and cream, and milk chocolate with strawberry for your partner to enjoy all Valentine's Day long (and beyond if there are any left over).

07 These Heart-Shaped Hot Chocolate Bombs Are Covered In Glitter Heart Hot Cocoa Bomb Box Of 3 Etsy $22 see on etsy Give a little bling to your Valentine by ordering a few of these heart-shaped hot chocolate bombs with edible glitter on top. The pack includes one milk chocolate, one cherry chocolate, and one strawberry chocolate heart bomb, each of which have their own colors and decorations.

08 These Boozy Hot Chocolate Bombs Are For Adults Baileys Irish Cream Boozy Cocoa Bombs Etsy $10 see on etsy You might want to give your SO these boozy hot chocolate bombs if you're 21 and up. These Irish Cream Ganache Cocoa Bombs are made with milk chocolate and finished with an edible gold dusting.

09 This Hot Cocoa Bomb Comes With A Gift Set Valentine’s Day Hot Cocoa Bomb Gram Etsy $15 see on etsy If you want to make your hot cocoa bomb a part of your Valentine’s Day gift, this gift set from Etsy will definitely melt their heart. It includes a jumbo milk chocolate hot cocoa bomb paired with a chocolate-coated stirring spoon, a chocolate-coated pretzel rod, Hershey’s kisses, and a paper straw for your hot cocoa. Everything is wrapped in the cutest tin mailbox.