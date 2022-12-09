You know that feeling when a food craving kicks in and you have absolutely no desire to leave your house? Whether you absolutely need late-night chocolate ice cream or a juicy beef burger, you’re probably turning to your favorite food delivery service. If Uber Eats topped your list of most-used apps in 2022, then you can see what you and other Uber Eats super fans ordered the most this year in the Uber Eats 2022 Cravings Report. From a sushi and ranch combo (really) to stocking up on bananas for the weekend, here’s what everyone was craving in 2022.

The platform released its annual Uber Eats Cravings Report on Dec. 8 with insights of your top cravings, food pairings, and delivery requests — don’t worry, they’re anonymous. All those times you ordered extra sauce on the side and and a cheese-free pizza, yeah, Uber Eats was paying attention. From the extra weird to the “I think I might order that tonight,” the company detailed all sorts of trends.

If you’re a pineapple on pizza person, you’re not alone. As it turns out, people love strange food pairings, and some of them are interesting. Even TikTok had its influence, with a spike in orders Campari to make the famous Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco. Sadly, ranch isn’t as popular of a condiment as it used to be — it didn’t even make the top 20 most common requests. To see what people were picking up at their door, here are some highlights from the report.

Courtesy of Uber Eats

Top Weekly Cravings

It turns out people don’t only treat the Sunday Scaries and Monday Blues with comfort food. They also make odd requests. Here’s what everyone’s top requests were for orders and grocery deliveries by days of the week, per Uber Eats.

Monday:

It’s too early in the week for onions, tomatoes, as people most often requested to remove from their Monday food orders. On the flip side, people looked to boost their vitamin C from oranges in grocery deliveries.

Tuesday:

As you got back into the grind, it was all about adding sauce and spice, as Tuesdays were the “most extra day of the week,” Uber Eats said. Falafel and fresh hero bread topped the day’s grocery lists.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays we wear pink, and also swap out cheese for celery juice, apparently. People steered away from cheesy food orders, while detoxing with celery juice from the grocery section.

Shutterstock

Thursday:

Pickles didn’t sit right with people on Thursdays. Instead, they added veggie samosas to-go in their grocery orders.

Friday

TGIF! People were turning up for the weekend and spicing it up the food department. Sweet tooths everywhere were satisfied with Friday cannoli deliveries.

Saturday:

Taco Tuesday might be a mainstay, but there was certainly no sour cream Saturdays as people held off on the condiment.

Sunday:

No one likes soggy nachos or tacos, hence requests for sauce on the side on Sundays. On both Saturday and Sunday, people were stocking up on bananas, with over 3,000 bananas ordered in November 2022 alone.

Most Popular Food & Alcohol Pairings

If you’re 21 or over, you know the feeling of cracking open a cold one while chowing doen on wings is peak satisfaction. These are the most loved food and alcohol pairings from Uber Eats:

Steak and margaritas

Pizza and White Claw

Burritos and margaritas

Chicken and sangria

Wings and beer

Courtesy of Uber Eats

Most Unexpected Food Pairings

If you thought pineapple on pizza was weird, think again. You’ll either be pleasantly surprised or shocked by these unusual food pairings.

Ham and cream cheese

Fruit Roll Up and Hot Cheetos

Pickles and whipped cream

Popcorn and pickle juice

Dark chocolate and tomato salad

Pizza and applesauce

Sushi and ranch

Peanut butter and pizza

Cheese and martinis

Watermelon and mustard

Most Unique Delivery Requests

Requests like “no onions, no cheese, sauce on the side” are no stranger to Uber Eats, but these are not your average asks.

“Hi there. This is going to sound insane, but would you be so kind and put a disturbing amount of butter on my grilled cheese? Like, you’re going to need the Red Cross Emergency Rapid Response team on site and provide me with astronaut diapers — just in case,” one customer wrote. Anything for a crsipy grilled cheese, right?

“For me, I really like corn. A big lump with knobs, It has the juice (it has the juice). I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing (Woo),” another customer wrote. Jury’s out on if Tariq was putting in some Uber Eats requests.

Another customer asked for a drawing of a Tyrannosaurus rex with sunglasses, while one person was willing to cough up $100 to make sure they got a side of gravy. There was even some praise for the chefs by pointing out a 6-year-old at all of their cabbage. Honestly, who can argue with that?

Courtesy of Uber Eats

Not sure which one takes the cake for the strangest request or most unusual food pairing, but if you have the appetite for more, check out Uber Eats 2022 Cravings Report for all the trends and hilarious delivery requests.