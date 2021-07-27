Movies
Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) kiss for the first time in 'Twilight' after saying romantic Instagram-worthy quotes to each other.

34 Twilight Quotes For Romantic Pics With The Edward To Your Bella

Thank you, Netflix, for bringing the saga back into my life.

By Rachel Chapman
Summit Entertainment

Whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, there’s no denying that the Twilight Saga is one of the most popular love stories of our time. Sorry to any #TeamJacob fans, but Edward and Bella are MFEO. Now that the Twilight movies are back on Netflix, it’s the perfect time to rewatch the entire series with your partner. You may even find in your rewatch that there are tons of Twilight quotes for couples who want to share their own love story on the ‘Gram.

Out of all five of the Twilight films, the first one is definitely the most infamous. Between Edward stopping the truck from hitting Bella to the entire thunderstorm baseball scene, it has some truly iconic scenes. There is nothing more iconic, though, than the super romantic Twilight quotes that show how much Edward and Bella love each other. She really was his lamb and he was her lion.

If you’d like to recreate a few of your own Twilight moments with your partner, you’ll need a few quotes from the first film to caption your pictures. Perhaps you have plans to visit the filming locations from the movies in Forks, Washington for an anniversary trip, or you just captured a sweet moment from your picnic in the backyard. Whatever the occasion, here are 34 Twilight quotes for the couple pics you deem Insta-worthy.

Summit Entertainment
  1. I'd never given much though to how I would die. But dying in place of someone I love, seems like a good way to go.” — Bella
  2. “And so the lion fell in love with the lamb.” — Edward
  3. “You're impossibly fast. And strong. Your skin is pale white, and ice cold. Your eyes change color and sometimes you speak like you're from a different time.” — Bella
  4. “Say it... out loud. Say it.” — Edward
  5. “I don't have the strength to stay away from you anymore.” — Edward
  6. “I leave you alone for two minutes and the wolves descend.” — Edward
  7. “I feel very protective of you.” — Edward
  8. “I still don't know if I can control myself.” — Edward
  9. “Can you talk about something else? Distract me so I won't turn around.” — Edward
  10. “I'm not scared of you.” — Bella
  11. “What a stupid lamb.” — Bella
  12. “You better hold on tight spidermonkey!” — Edward
  13. “It means if you were smart, you'd stay away from me.” — Edward
  14. “Do you trust me?” — Edward
  15. “This isn't real. This kind of stuff just doesn't exist.” — Bella
  16. “I dream about being with you forever.” — Bella
  17. “You don't know how long I've waited for you.” — Edward
  18. “You are my life now.” — Edward
  19. “I hate you for making me want you so much.” — Edward
  20. “But what if I'm not the hero? What if I am the bad guy?” — Edward
  21. “I was unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him.” — Bella
  22. “Was that as weird for you as it was for me?” — Edward
  23. “Everybody's staring.” — Bella
  24. “You can't leave me!” — Bella
  25. “It's like diamonds... you're beautiful.” — Bella
  26. “I wanted to kill you at first. I've never wanted a human's blood so much, before.” — Edward
  27. “I'd rather die than to stay away from you.” — Bella
  28. “I trust you.” — Bella
  29. “Could you be nice? He's important.” — Bella
  30. “I'm just trying to figure you out, you're very difficult for me to read.” — Edward
  31. “I want you. Always.” — Bella
  32. “I'm breaking all the rules now anyway. Since I'm going to hell...” — Edward
  33. “Is it not enough, just to have a long and happy life with me?” — Edward
  34. “You're like my own personal brand of heroin.” — Edward