34 Twilight Quotes For Romantic Pics With The Edward To Your Bella
Thank you, Netflix, for bringing the saga back into my life.
Whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, there’s no denying that the Twilight Saga is one of the most popular love stories of our time. Sorry to any #TeamJacob fans, but Edward and Bella are MFEO. Now that the Twilight movies are back on Netflix, it’s the perfect time to rewatch the entire series with your partner. You may even find in your rewatch that there are tons of Twilight quotes for couples who want to share their own love story on the ‘Gram.
Out of all five of the Twilight films, the first one is definitely the most infamous. Between Edward stopping the truck from hitting Bella to the entire thunderstorm baseball scene, it has some truly iconic scenes. There is nothing more iconic, though, than the super romantic Twilight quotes that show how much Edward and Bella love each other. She really was his lamb and he was her lion.
If you’d like to recreate a few of your own Twilight moments with your partner, you’ll need a few quotes from the first film to caption your pictures. Perhaps you have plans to visit the filming locations from the movies in Forks, Washington for an anniversary trip, or you just captured a sweet moment from your picnic in the backyard. Whatever the occasion, here are 34 Twilight quotes for the couple pics you deem Insta-worthy.
- “I'd never given much though to how I would die. But dying in place of someone I love, seems like a good way to go.” — Bella
- “And so the lion fell in love with the lamb.” — Edward
- “You're impossibly fast. And strong. Your skin is pale white, and ice cold. Your eyes change color and sometimes you speak like you're from a different time.” — Bella
- “Say it... out loud. Say it.” — Edward
- “I don't have the strength to stay away from you anymore.” — Edward
- “I leave you alone for two minutes and the wolves descend.” — Edward
- “I feel very protective of you.” — Edward
- “I still don't know if I can control myself.” — Edward
- “Can you talk about something else? Distract me so I won't turn around.” — Edward
- “I'm not scared of you.” — Bella
- “What a stupid lamb.” — Bella
- “You better hold on tight spidermonkey!” — Edward
- “It means if you were smart, you'd stay away from me.” — Edward
- “Do you trust me?” — Edward
- “This isn't real. This kind of stuff just doesn't exist.” — Bella
- “I dream about being with you forever.” — Bella
- “You don't know how long I've waited for you.” — Edward
- “You are my life now.” — Edward
- “I hate you for making me want you so much.” — Edward
- “But what if I'm not the hero? What if I am the bad guy?” — Edward
- “I was unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him.” — Bella
- “Was that as weird for you as it was for me?” — Edward
- “Everybody's staring.” — Bella
- “You can't leave me!” — Bella
- “It's like diamonds... you're beautiful.” — Bella
- “I wanted to kill you at first. I've never wanted a human's blood so much, before.” — Edward
- “I'd rather die than to stay away from you.” — Bella
- “I trust you.” — Bella
- “Could you be nice? He's important.” — Bella
- “I'm just trying to figure you out, you're very difficult for me to read.” — Edward
- “I want you. Always.” — Bella
- “I'm breaking all the rules now anyway. Since I'm going to hell...” — Edward
- “Is it not enough, just to have a long and happy life with me?” — Edward
- “You're like my own personal brand of heroin.” — Edward