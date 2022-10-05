The classic 1986 action film Top Gun is known for its iconic quotes, thrilling plane chases, and distinctive uniforms, which is why it’s a tried and true Halloween costume every year. Plus, now that the highly anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, hit theaters back in May to both critical acclaim and box office success, Tom Cruise reprising his role as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell has made a Top Gun Halloween costume even more of a must this year. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you may be thinking of dressing up as Maverick, or even one of the new characters from the sequel like Rooster. When you’re feeling the need for speed, we’ll be your wingman, because you can keep scrolling to choose one of these Top Gun quotes to caption your costume photo dump on Halloween.

After seeing Top Gun: Maverick, you’re probably brainstorming all the ways you can DIY an epic pilot costume to look like Tom Cruise in the movies. Whether you decide to throw it back to the OG film when Maverick is just getting his start as a fighter pilot, or you decide to take some cues for your Top Gun Halloween costume from the sequel, some things never change. You’ll definitely want to round up some boots, a khaki green jumpsuit, and a pair of aviator sunglasses, of course. It’s a bonus if you can snag a leather jacket to decorate with the trademark insignas and patches that Maverick wears in both movies.

You can also put together a Top Gun group costume for your flight crew to fly together on Halloween, where you and your friends can each dress as Maverick, Rooster, Goose, Penny, and Charlie. However you choose to fly into spooky season, make sure to flag these 25 Top Gun costume captions for your Instagram pics that show you riding into the “Danger Zone.”

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images