Avengers, assemble! Tom Holland may not be expected to reunite with Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, but the two actors have joined forces again with their respective drink brands. On Oct. 6, Holland’s non-alcoholic beer, BERO, and Downey’s coffee company, happy, partnered up to bring fans coffee-flavored beer and hop-inspired java.

The BERO x happy collab features a Coffee Draught and Eternal Hoptimist grounds to keep you hydrated all day long. According to RDJ in the press release, “My friendship with Tom stems from mutual support and respect, and this partnership is exactly that — sharing what we love and creating quality products in tandem.” Holland also said, “This is the kind of collaboration you can only do with a friend.”

After crying my eyes out watching Avengers: Endgame in 2019, this joint slay warms my MCU-loving heart to see. As a fan of both happy and BERO, I was also eager to see how well these two brands work with each other, flavor-wise. I’ve tried coffee-flavored beers before, but I’ve never seen a hop-flavored coffee blend — which may be for a reason.

BERO

However, Holland ensures fans that “Robert knows coffee better than anyone,” so with an open mind, I taste-tested BERO’s Coffee Draught and happy’s Eternal Hoptimist ground coffee at home. Below, you’ll find my honest review of this limited-time partnership:

BERO’s Coffee Draught Is Very Subtle

I had high hopes for Holland’s BERO Coffee Draught, which is why I felt it was a bit underwhelming in terms of coffee flavor. If I didn’t know this was supposed to feature notes of freshly roasted coffee, I would have thought this was just a regular stout-style beer. Don’t get me wrong, it’s delicious and the bold, dark vibe is perfect for the fall. I was just hoping for more coffee with such a fun crossover idea. I’m still a BERO fan, but I prefer the brand’s Noon Wheat and Kingston Golden Pils at the moment.

There is a very subtle coffee presence, but you have to go looking for it like the Avengers did with all the infinity stones.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 for taste; 4 out of 5 in execution.

Happy’s Eternal Hoptimist Coffee Surprised Me

I’m not the biggest hops fan, so I understand that I’m not the target demographic for a coffee with hoppy flavors. However, I was pleasantly surprised. The ground coffee has a strong hoppy scent that wasn’t my favorite and definitely didn’t make my apartment smell as great as when I brew happy’s Limited-Edition Chocolatey Chip Cookie ground coffee from Tate's Bake Shop — which I absolutely love — but the taste was nice.

I was worried it would be too much, but it’s just the right amount of bitterness to make this a delicious coffee blend. I really appreciate how much this went in with the beer flavor. The smell may not be ideal, but it’s otherwise a super hero sip.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

The limited-edition duo, The From AM to PM Set, is currently sold out, but both the BERO Coffee Draught and happy’s Eternal Hoptimist Coffee are available individually for purchase online and at Target, while supplies last.