TIRTIR just gave ARMY permission to dance. The Korean beauty brand announced on Nov. 3 that Kim Taehyung — aka V from BTS — would be its first-ever global ambassador.

To celebrate the exciting new partnership with the Grammy-nominated musician, TIRTIR launched a Radiant Pop-Up for fans in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 15. The immersive beauty experience gives fans a chance to sample TIRTIR products, take some goodies home, and snap pics in the space just like V did at the pre-opening event on Nov. 14. Basically, you can take a photo on the same oversized cushion as the “Fri(end)s” singer and find your perfect shade all for free.

To experience the V-inspired space before it’s gone, here’s everything you need to know about TIRTIR’s Radiant Pop-Up in Hollywood:

When Does TIRTIR’s Pop-Up Shop Open?

The TIRTIR immersive space is open now through Nov. 23. It opens daily at 10 a.m., but the pop-up closes early at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and remains open until 8 p.m. on the weekend.

Since it’s been raining in Los Angeles, the line outside hasn’t been terrible. TikToker @ce.cii_cos shared that she only had to wait about 10 minutes. Just in case you do have to wait, be sure to bring the essentials like an umbrella and portable charger.

BFA; Jenna Burke & Jojo Korsh

Where Is TIRTIR’s LA Pop-Up Located?

It won’t be hard to miss the TIRTIR pop-up at 8175 Melrose Avenue, because of the bright red campaign photos of V on the outside. There are metered parking spots in front of the space, and some street parking in the neighborhood. Just be sure to double check all street signs since some areas may be permit only. Your best bet to avoid any issues is to rideshare to the pop-up with your besties.

What Can You Expect At The TIRTIR Beauty Experience?

TIRTIR TIRTIR TIRTIR INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

TIRTIR’s Radiant Pop-Up is a chance for you to familiarize yourself with the K-beauty brand if you haven’t already. The cherry red space has stations throughout where you can sample different products, and possibly earn free goodies by participating in the activations. For example, after getting shade matched at the cushion foundation station, you’ll be given a personalized profile that lists which foundation, concealer, and lip colors work best with your skin tone. You’ll also receive a free sample of one of your shades to take home.

The Waterism Glow Tint station allows you to test out different lip shades, while leaving a note on the wall for V to see. If you happen to post on social media at the skin care station, you can get an adorable mini lip balm keyring to take home. Over at the red couch photo op, get a voucher for a free matcha once you’re done taking a picture. And if you snap a photo on the oversized cushion foundation like V, you get a free TIRTIR bandana.

Prev Next INFO 1/7 PREV NEXT

There are plenty of other photo moments throughout the space with V’s campaign imagery on the walls, and a newsstand area with a TIRTIR magazine featuring the BTS member on the cover. If you’re ARMY or just a K-beauty fan looking to sample new products, the TIRTIR pop-up is a must-do. You’ll want to stop by before it officially closes after Nov. 23, so run (BTS) on over.