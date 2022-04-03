Smooth Like Butter
BTS' 2022 Grammys style and fashion is a purple dream.

BTS' Coordinating Grammys Style Will Make You *Purple* The Group Even Harder

They don’t need permission to look this good.

By Rachel Chapman
Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

BTS is ready to set Las Vegas on fire with four Permission to Dance on Stage concerts beginning April 8. But before that, the group took to the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and BTS’ 2022 Grammys style was *smooth like butter.*

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arriving in color-coordinated suits, BTS stunned on the red carpet Sunday night. While the Grammy-nominated group looked amazing all together, Jungkook almost didn’t make it to the ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 29.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap