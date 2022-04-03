BTS' Coordinating Grammys Style Will Make You *Purple* The Group Even Harder

They don’t need permission to look this good.
BTS is ready to set Las Vegas on fire with four Permission to Dance on Stage concerts beginning April 8. But before that, the group took to the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and BTS’ 2022 Grammys style was *smooth like butter.*
Arriving in color-coordinated suits, BTS stunned on the red carpet Sunday night. While the Grammy-nominated group looked amazing all together, Jungkook almost didn’t make it to the ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 29.