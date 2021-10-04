No one could have predicted that salmon rice bowls would be taking over TikTok’s FYP like they are right now. Made famous by TikToker Emily Mariko (@emilymariko), this viral recipe has everyone talking because of one simple ingredient — an ice cube. The ice cube, which is used to steam the leftover rice in the microwave, magically doesn’t melt in the process — and people are jumping on the bandwagon with variations on the delicious recipe. If you’re ready to get creative, you’ll want to check out these viral TikTok salmon rice bowl recipe hacks for a tasty twist on the popular offering.
Since the recipe started trending, TikTok has been doing what it does best with home chefs putting their own spin on the traditional salmon rice bowl recipe from Mariko. If you’re a vegan or prefer your salmon raw rather than cooked, there are rice bowl recipe variations that you can try. Looking for a bigger update? Try some salmon rice paper dumplings or one of these air fryer recipes if you’re looking to use the kitchen gadget TikTok made you buy. While these eight salmon rice bowl recipe hacks are variations on the OG recipe from Mariko, they use roughly the same ingredients, which include:
Salmon
Rice
One ice cube
Soy sauce
Sriracha
Kewpie mayo
Avocado
Kimchi
Roasted seaweed
To replicate Mariko’s viral salmon rice bowl, you’ll want to mash up your salmon in a bowl and top with your leftover rice. Add your ice cube and cover with some parchment paper before microwaving for about a minute. This will allow your rice to steam without melting the ice cube. After being completely baffled by the magic (aka science), drizzle on your soy sauce, Sriracha, and mayo and top your bowl with your sliced avocado. Enjoy your traditional salmon rice bowl with kimchi and seaweed, or feel free to get creative with your toppings. If the TikTok community has taught us anything, it’s that you can really make any of its viral recipes your own. So, once you’ve nailed Mariko’s viral salmon rice bowl, have fun making your own unique TikTok salmon rice bowl recipes.