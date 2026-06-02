After a whole season of hearing about that famous yet elusive smoked salmon on The Traitors, fans can finally grab a seat at the breakfast table. For one day only, the Peacock series hosted by Alan Cumming is taking over Max & Helen’s in Los Angeles for a sweet pop-up.

On June 6, the viral diner turns into the reality competition’s Scottish castle for this special FYC — or “For Your Consideration” — awards season event, where networks showcase top shows to voters and fans. You can book a free breakfast on OpenTable starting at 11 a.m. ET, first-come, first-serve. Spots will fill up fast, so grab a table for you and up to three of your most *faithful* besties. After all, you don’t want to bring someone who will eat all the salmon first.

In Season 4, lox became the ultimate breakfast survival food after each dramatic murder night. If you arrived late, you were left with whatever crumbs remained. According to Maura Higgins, the reason for the salmon’s popularity is there wasn’t much else to choose from: “We only had toast, which was cold. We had some pastries, which they weren't the greatest. And then we had cold boiled eggs.” Luckily, the menu at Max & Helen’s will be much more delicious.

The Best Way To Visit Max & Helen’s

Rachel Chapman

The TikTok-viral diner in LA’s Larchmont Village is known for comfort classics like waffles, pancakes, and sandwiches. But the real star is the homemade hot chocolate, a favorite of creators Jake Shane and Brett Chody. It’s served thick and creamy with a perfectly torched, toasted marshmallow on the rim. A must-order IMO.

I would happily wait an hour for a table just to order the hot chocolate again. On a previous trip to Max & Helen’s, I also got to taste-test the Courage Sesame Bagel with smoked salmon, which made me understand the castle’s obsession while watching Season 4. Of course, the $26 price tag is a bit much — but that makes The Traitors pop-up all the better.

If you’re a foodie like me, who enjoyed watching Rob Rausch take home the big prize, you’ll definitely want to get a taste of your own Traitors experience for free this June.