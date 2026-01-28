Season 4 of The Traitors has one true main character, and it’s the salmon. In every episode of the Peacock reality show’s latest season, audiences can expect conversations about betrayal, loyalty, and strangely, smoked fish. Each breakfast scene — where the Faithfuls and the viewers learn who the Traitors murdered the night before — has been overshadowed by questions about salmon, and Maura Higgins has thoughts on why.

“I can't believe they're airing all this about the salmon,” she tells Elite Daily. So far in Season 4, Higgins herself has been one of the breakfast staple’s most vocal fans. (Along that same vein, she hasn’t shied away from showing her disappointment when she misses the salmon window.) “They’re even showing me say, ‘No salmon — ‘course there's not.’ And I'm fuming about it.”

Looking back, Higgins knows why the smoked salmon became such a hot topic of conversation. “I think it's because we only had toast, which was cold. We had some pastries, which they weren't the greatest. And then we had cold boiled eggs,” she says. “We didn't have anything else, so the salmon was like, ‘Oh my God. Salmon.’”

Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

So far in the season, Higgins has not been one of the loudest voices at the roundtable — audiences haven’t seen her busy at breakfast, trying to pick up clues, either. “Someone could write ‘Traitor’ on their forehead, and I probably would still not think they're a Traitor,” she says. “Genuinely, I'm just thinking of other things like, ‘Oh, is there smoked salmon?’ And, ‘Oh, I look quite cute today.’”

Higgins isn’t the only cast member vouching on the salmon. In a Jan. 22 TikTok with SiriusXM, Dorinda Medley shared her take on the breakfast star. “I think the smoked salmon in the castle is absolutely delicious, but you have to get there early because everybody takes the smoked salmon first, and then the rest is eh.”

Monet X Change also raved about the dish in a video for Betches. “We would all be scrambling to get the salmon because it was the most edible and delicious thing on the breakfast table,” X Change said. “If I came in first, I’m having five, six, seven, eight pieces.”