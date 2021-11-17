80 Thanksgiving-Themed Group Chat Names That Perfectly Describe Your Ride Or Pies
Activate feast mode in your group chat now.
While the food may be what everyone talks about, Thanksgiving is really about getting together with the ones you love. That could mean your entire extended family or just your besties who aren’t traveling home for the holiday. People also don’t talk about how much planning goes into a Thanksgiving dinner. It’s more than just calling dibs on what dish you’re bringing to the table, so it’s a good idea to start a group text with everyone invited ASAP. Of course, that means you also need some Thanksgiving-themed group chat names.
After all, every group chat needs a fun name. It’s the first thing you do after collecting everyone’s numbers and starting off the chat with a “hey.” Something simple like a “Thanksgiving Group” may be a good starter name, but you’ll want to pick something a little more your vibe from this list of Thanksgiving group chat names once the convo starts going. If you realize your group chat has become a place to share funny Thanksgiving TikToks and memes, you’ll want a punny Thanksgiving group chat name to keep the LOLs going. On the flip side, if your chat is more laid-back and just excited to see each other, a simple and sweet Thanksgiving-themed group chat name may be more your style.
Your group chat will be your go-to place to send out last-minute reminders of who is bringing what and what time everyone needs to arrive. It’ll also be where you share your group photos and family selfies after the meal, so you want to settle on your group chat name well before Turkey Day. Since you may be preoccupied with shopping, cooking, or even DIYing some decor right now, there’s no need to sweat coming up with your own name. Just use any of these 80 Thanksgiving-themed group chat names that are full of gratitude.
- Thankful AF
- In Feast Mode
- Turkey To My Heart
- On A Roll
- You Want A Piece Of Us?
- That’s Slice
- Ahead Of The Carve
- Thanksgiving Thyme
- Gather ‘Round The Poul-tree
- Yes We Cran
- Turkey Leg Day
- Seasonings Greetings
- All About That Baste
- Pour Some Gravy On Me
- We’re Stuffed
- You Ain’t Seen Stuffing Yet
- Grateful Fam
- 50 Shades Of Gravy
- Gobble ‘Til You Wobble
- We’re Gobble-ins
- Clean Plate Club
- Good Pie Everyone
- Having A Gourd Thyme
- Pumpkin To Talk About
- Team Turkey
- Room For Seconds
- Fam That Feasts
- Baby Pie, Pie, Pie
- Sweet Potato Pals
- Mashed Potato Mates
- My Ride Or Pies
- Stuffing Squad
- Fowl Play
- Plucking Hilarious
- Apple To My Pie
- Giving Thanks
- Tom Hanksgiving
- You Butternut Forget
- Eat, Drink, & Cranberry
- Love Cranberry Much
- Thanks Living
- We’re A Perfect Mash
- Eyes On The Pie
- Turkeylicious
- I Yam What I Yam
- Pie Love You
- In Cider Information
- The Butterball Express
- Squash Goals
- Full Of Thanks
- Potatoes Gonna Potate
- We’ve Got Fillings
- Hap-pie Turkey Day
- Gourdgeous Family
- In Family I Crust
- Having A Butterball
- I Knead My Family
- ‘Tis The Seasoning
- Everything’s Butter With You
- Cranberry Happy
- Stuffin' Compares To You
- On Thanksgiving, We Eat Turkey
- My Best Spuddies
- The Cranberry Baste
- Occu-pied
- Gobblin’ Along
- Love A Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Hot To Turkey Trot
- Thanksgiving Footballers
- The One With All The Friends Thanksgivings
- Too Blessed To Be Stressed
- The Candied Yams
- Leave No Leftovers Behind
- It Gets Butter
- My Casserole Crew
- Pass The Pie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turkeys
- The Angry Birds
- Thighs Before Pies
- Honey Baked Fam