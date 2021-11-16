65 BFF Group Chat Names (Taylor’s Version)
TFW you’re forever leaving your texts on *red*.
Being a Swiftie feels like a full-time job. Not only are you listening to Taylor Swift’s albums on repeat, but you’re also constantly looking out for Easter eggs in all of her music videos and TikToks to see what she has in store next. Between Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version), you’ve been very busy discussing everything with your Taylor Swift-loving besties. If you haven’t already christened your chat with an appropriate name, you may want to check out these Taylor Swift-themed group chat names now.
Just like Ms. Swift puts a lot of thought into each one of her lyrics, you want to give your group chat a name that matters and makes sense. If your Taylor Swift group chat is mostly used to send TikToks of different fan theories back and forth, you may want to use a song lyric that references your great detective work. You could also channel the Taylor squad days with a 1989 reference if you love your BFFs as much as Swift loves hers. There are also just some punny Taylor Swift group chat name for friends who love to laugh and have a good time sharing Swiftie memes and hosting dance parties every time a new album drops.
Whatever the vibe your chat has going at the moment, you’re sure to find a Taylor Swift-themed group chat name from this list. Once you’ve decided on one you love “all too well,” you can get back to discussing what’s your fave song off Red (Taylor’s Version), showing off your merch that just arrived in the mail, and debating whether it’ll be 1989 (Taylor’s Version) or Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) that comes out next.
- Taylor’s Version
- Taylor’s Squad
- We’re Red-y
- We’re Endgame
- The Lucky Ones
- Right There Where We Texted Was Holy Ground
- We Never Go Out Of Style — Taylor Swift, “Style”
- Swift Texts
- Not A Lot Going On At The Moment
- Taylor Swift Cat Appreciation Thread
- Here’s A Toast To My Real Friends — Taylor Swift, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
- We’re Feeling 22
- We Are Perfectly Fine
- Junior Jewels
- Where’s The Scarf, Jake?
- The New Romantics — Taylor Swift, “New Romantics”
- The Selena and Blake To My Taylor
- Starbucks Lovers
- The Story Of Us — Taylor Swift, “The Story Of Us”
- We [heart emoji] TS
- We’re In A Getaway Car
- It’s Nice To Have Friends
- All Tears, No Ricochet
- We’ve Got Champagne Problems
- Here’s A Long Story Short
- Please Don’t Be Texting Someone Else
- Texting You Was Red
- I Bet You Text About Taylor
- Kept You Like An Oath — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
- It’s A Love Text Story
- Texting Forever & Always
- Bye Bye Babies
- The Best Day Texting You
- My Lovers
- ‘Tis The Damn Taylor Swift Season
- All Body, No Crime
- Cowboys Like Me
- The Ones
- My Fave Cardigans
- We Are The Last Great American Dynasty
- Betty, James, and Augustine
- Mad Women
- We Need To Calm Down
- WE!
- Gorgeous Group
- Are We Out Of The Woulds?
- No Bad Blood Here
- All Mine
- Dear John — Taylor Swift, “Dear John”
- Enchanted To Text You
- Long Live This Group
- The Folklorians
- Blank Space Babies
- Texts On Red
- Group Chat (Taylor’s Version)
- Finding Easter Eggs
- 13
- No It’s Becky
- All Too Whale
- I Knew We Were Trouble
- We’ve Got To Speak Now
- Texting Evermore
- William Bowery Fans
- Est. 1989
- Text Reputation