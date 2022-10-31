If Midnights by Taylor Swift has been on repeat lately, then you probably agree that the pop-superstar is a mastermind when it comes to writing hits. Even if she’s singing about gut-wrenching heartbreak or betrayal in a song, she always finds a way to make it an irresistible dance anthem with relatable lyrics to sing along to. Throughout her discography, she tells folklore about her glamorous Gatsby-esque parties, wine-influenced adventures, and even compares herself to a mirrorball at one point. Rain or shine, Swift’s always dancing — shaking off the haters and sipping something that shimmers. Grab these Taylor Swift lyrics for parties and sharing weekend polaroids of you spinning in that brand new dress.

Swift’s told us about countless late night adventures, like going to the “dive bar on the East side,” sipping cheap wine, and toasting to her “real friends.” Lines like,“Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend” give a Friday feeling like no other, even if you’re pouring out to dance away your “champagne problems.” Whether you’re taking squad pics with your besties on a night out or posting a fit pic featuring a “sequin smile, black lipstick,” or a “little black dress,” check out these Taylor Swift lyrics for party captions that scream “we are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet.”

One of the major threads (or “invisible strings”) throughout Swift’s catalogue is how she illustrates glimmering stories of fateful events that happen during the night – which is no wonder she wrote Midnights. She’s sung about hosting parties, feeling alone in a crowded room, and even meeting a few lovers at black-tie balls and galas. Whether you’re drinking Old Fashions or “drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar,” these weekend lyrics will perfectly paint the picture of your own midnight mayhem under the “starlight.” Sing along to these 84 Taylor Swift lyrics for party Instagram captions.

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Midnights

"How'd we end up on the floor, anyway?" You say, "Your roommate's cheap-ass screw-top rosé, that's how." – “Maroon” “And I chose you, the one I was dancing with in New York, no shoes.” – “Maroon” “The burgundy on my t-shirt when you splashed your wine into me and how the blood rushed into my cheeks. so scarlet, it was (Maroon).” – “Maroon” “Midnights become my afternoons.” – “Anti-Hero” “I search the party of better bodies just to learn that you never cared.” – “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” “On the weekends, I don't dress for friends, lately, I've been dressin' for revenge.” – “Vigilante Sh*t” “Best believe I'm still bejeweled, when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” – “Bejeweled” “And we're dancin' all night, and you can try to change my mind, but you might have to wait in line.” – “Bejeweled” “Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend.” – “Karma” “Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned, you and I ended up in the same room at the same time.” – “Mastermind” “Cheap wine, make believe it's champagne.” – “Paris” “I was dancing around, dancing around it.” – “High Infidelity” “I'm not even sorry, nights are so starry.” – “Glitch” “So I wander through these nights, I prefer hiding in plain sight, my fourth drink in my hand.” – “Dear Reader”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Evermore

“Your heart was glass, I dropped it, champagne problems” – “champagne problems” “You could call me ‘babe’ for the weekend.” – “‘tis the damn season” “If the shoe fits, walk in it 'til your high heels break.” – “long story short”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Folklore

“Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool.” – “the 1” “Rosé flowing with your chosen family.”– “the 1” “High heels on cobblestones.” – “cardigan” “Sequin smile, black lipstick.” – “cardigan” “Dancin' in your Levi's, drunk under a streetlight.” – “cardigan” “Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud.” – “the last great American dynasty” “I'll get you out on the floor, shimmering beautiful.” – “mirrorball” “You'll find me on my tallest tiptoes, spinning in my highest heels, love, shining just for you.” – “mirrorball” “August sipped away like a bottle of wine.” – “august” “Pouring out my heart to a stranger, but I didn't pour the whiskey” – “this is me trying” “It's hard to be at a party when I feel like an open wound.” – “this is me trying” “If I just showed up at your party, would you have me? Would you want me?” – “betty”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Lover

“I'm drunk in the back of the car and I cried like a baby coming home from the bar.” – “Cruel Summer” “‘So where we gonna go?’ I whisper in the dark.” – “I Think He Knows” “We were in the backseat, drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar.” – “Cornelia Street” “Chandelier's still flickering here.” – “Death By A Thousand Cuts” “I dress to kill my time, I take the long way home, I ask the traffic lights if it'll be alright.” – “Death By A Thousand Cuts” “Gave up on me like I was a bad drug, now I'm searching for signs in a haunted club.” – “Death By A Thousand Cuts” “You are somebody that I don't know, but you're takin' shots at me like it's Patrón” – “You Need To Calm Down” “Sun sinks down, no curfew.” – “It’s Nice To Have A Friend”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Reputation

“Drinking on a beach with you all over me.” – “End Game” “It's like your eyes are liquor, it's like your body is gold.” – “End Game” “Most fun I ever had, and I'd do it over and over and over again if I could.” – “I Did Something Bad” “We can't make any promises now, can we, babe? But you can make me a drink.” – “Delicate” “Dive bar on the East Side, where you at?” – “Delicate” “See you in the dark, all eyes on you, my magician.” – “So It Goes...” “Met you in a bar, all eyes on me, your illusionist.” – “So It Goes...” “You should take it as a compliment that I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk.” – “Gorgeous” “And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us. He's in the club doin' I don't know what.” – “Gorgeous” “I knew it from the first Old Fashioned, we were cursed.” – “Getaway Car” “Late in the night, the city's asleep.” – “King Of My Heart” “Up on the roof with a school girl crush, drinking beer out of plastic cups.” – “King Of My Heart” “Yeah, we were dancing, dancing with our hands tied, hands tied.” – “Dancing with Our Hands Tied” “I'd kiss you as the lights went out, swaying as the room burned down.” – “Dancing with Our Hands Tied” “I’m spilling wine in the bathtub, you kiss my face and we're both drunk.” – “Dress” “It was so nice throwing big parties, jump into the pool from the balcony, everyone swimming in a champagne sea.” – “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” “Feeling so Gatsby for that whole year.” – “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” “Here's a toast to my real friends.” – “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” “There's glitter on the floor after the party.” – “New Year’s Day” “I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day.” – “New Year’s Day”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From 1989

“It's a new soundtrack, I could dance to this beat, beat, forevermore.” – “Welcome To New York” “I can make the bad guys good for a weekend.” – “Blank Space” “I stay out too late, got nothin' in my brain.” – “Shake It Off” “I never miss a beat, I'm lightnin' on my feet.” – “Shake It Off” “I'm dancin' on my own, I make the moves up as I go.” – “Shake It Off” “It's like I got this music in my mind, sayin', ‘It's gonna be alright.’ – “Shake It Off” “It's a scene and we're out here in plain sight.” – “I Know Places” “You're still all over me like a wine-stained dress I can't wear anymore.” – Clean” “We cry tears of mascara in the bathroom, honey, life is just a classroom.” – “New Romantics” “Every night with us is like a dream, baby, we're the new romantics.” – “New Romantics” “We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet.”– “New Romantics” “Please, take my hand and please, take me dancing and please, leave me stranded. It's so romantic.” – “New Romantics”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Red (Taylor’s Version)

“Tonight's the night when we forget about the deadlines.” – “22” “Everything will bе alright if we just keep dancin' like we'rе twenty-two.” – “22” “It seems like one of those nights we ditch the whole scene and end up dreamin' instead of sleepin'.” – “22” “Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress, we had this big, wide city all to ourselves.” – “Holy Ground” “I said, "oh my, what a marvelous tune, it was the best night, never would forget how we moved.” – “Starlight” “And we were dancing, dancing, like we're made of starlight.” – “Starlight” “And it was like slow motion, standing there in my party dress.” – “The Moment I Knew” “Every weekend, this same party, I never go alone.” – “The Very First Night”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

“This night is sparkling, don't you let it go.” – “Enchanted” “The night you danced like you knew our lives would never be the same.” – “Long Live”

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

“And I don't know why but with you I'd dance, in a storm in my best dress, fеarless.” – “Fearless” “See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns.” – “Love Story

Taylor Swift Party Lyrics From Taylor Swift