The Party

For my 31st birthday (13 backward), I threw a Taylor Swift-themed party on the 13th of September, on Cornelia Street, with Taylor Swift costumes and and the ultimate Swiftie dance party — especially when I learned that DJ Rog, the TikTok famous Swiftie DJ, was coming to New York for the first time.

Ahead of Midnights’ release on Oct. 21, here’s some inspo on how to throw your own Taylor Swift party.

_____