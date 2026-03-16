Taylor Swift may enjoy baking sourdough bread at home, but when she’s got a sweet craving, her favorite candy is Squashies. In a 2019 interview, the Life of a Showgirl singer revealed her obsession for the soft and foamy British gummy. At the time, she loved it so much that, after going on a rant about the original raspberry and milk-flavored Squashies, Dame Judi Dench gifted Swift 10 bags of it in her trailer the next day while on the set of Cats.

Ever since I saw that interview, I’ve been wanting to try the sweet treat that Swift says is “legit candy.” So, when I went on a quick trip to London earlier this year, I made it my mission to find a bag at a grocery store. It took me some time and more than one location, but I managed to get myself a bag of OG Squashies. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Taylor Swift fave and how it compares to other candies.

I’m Down Bad For Squashies

I had a feeling I would enjoy Squashies because it’s more of a creamy gummy. As someone who favors the white, marshmallow part of a Haribo Frog, I assumed the foamy raspberry and milk Squashies would be similar — and I was right. It tastes almost identical to the gummy frog bottom.

There is more to the creaminess, though. Along with the milky flavor on the white side, there is also a nice bit of tanginess from the pink raspberry to give you a delicious balance of sweet and sour. It’s not as intense as a Sour Patch Kid, but you get fruit and cream together in one chewy bite.

Squashies are also easier to eat than some of the chewier gummies, because it has that marshmallow-like texture. This was a bit dangerous for me, because I ate almost an entire bag in one sitting. Luckily, I bought myself two: one for the train in London and one to take home. I do wish I’d grabbed about 10, though, like Dench did for Swift.

TL;DR

I loved my experience trying Squashies in London. Of course, you can find Swift’s favorite candy online, but there’s just something more authentic about trying something where it originated.

Since gummies have been popular recently, thanks to the Swedish candy trend, I hope to see Squashies more available in the U.S. Until then, I highly recommend stopping by a convenience store while in England and finding your own bag, because it really is a love story and you need to say “yes.”

Rating: 5/5