The Eras Tour is making its penultimate stop in Toronto, Canada, for six shows from Nov. 14 through Nov. 23. Since this is one of the last times fans will get to see all of Swift’s eras in one three-hour-long show, the city is pulling out all the stops with a Taylgating experience.

Unlike Taylor-gating, where fans camp out before and during a show in the parking lot adjacent to a venue, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ‘24 is a pre-concert event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre with photo ops, makeup stations, and friendship bracelet-making. The convention center is just a five-minute walk away from the Rogers Centre, where Swift is performing each night, so it’s the perfect place to party with your friends right before she takes the stage.

What’s The Tea On Toronto’s Taylgate Experience?

Unfortunately, Taylgate ‘24 isn’t free. Tickets cost $55 Canadian (or $39 in the U.S.) — butttt that includes access to a MAC Cosmetics Beauty Bar for adding the final sparkling touches to your concert lewk, a heart hands photo op for you to take pics from Fujifilm Canada, and a silent disco in an old subway car. If you didn’t end up getting tickets or can’t afford going last-minute, this is also a chance for Swifties to have fun while Tay-Tay is in town. And no, you don’t need a ticket to the show in order to go.

The Taylgating experience will also have exclusive merch available for anyone who missed out on the viral blue crewneck, food, drinks, and a comfy lounge with claw machines for anyone wanting to chill in while waiting to pick up friends after the show.

Toronto's Version

Other Swiftie Events Happening In Toronto

Many fans have been traveling to different cities to see the Eras Tour, and making a vacay out of the experience. Thankfully, there are plenty of other Swift-inspired events happening in the area over the next week.

For instance, on Nov. 15 and 22, there is a Partay at Sankofa Square with friendship bracelet-making, DIY tote bags, and a 360 Photo Booth to snap pics with your squad.

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Marriott Bonvoy is also participating in the friendship bracelet-making, with stations set up at Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, Marriott Downtown at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto Marriott Markham, and many other participating hotels throughout the city. All you need to do is sign up for a membership online (don’t worry, it’s free).

For something more chill, Nuna Kitchen & Bar has a Swift version of its brunch Paint N Vibe. On Nov. 15, you and your friends can listen to songs like “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Cruel Summer” while painting a Swift-inspired masterpiece to take home.

Eventbrite has other events like Swiftie trivia, drag brunches, and after parties to keep dancing the night away after the Eras Tour is over.