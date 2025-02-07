Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts and his Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9. And, fresh off their 2025 Grammy wins, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to perform at the game’s highly anticipated halftime show. Of course, a Super Bowl party wouldn’t be complete without the snacks, so True Food Kitchen is bringing back a beloved discontinued item inspired by the “Saturn” singer.

When SZA realized the restaurant chain removed her favorite kale-filled Caesar salad from its seasonal menu, she posted about needing it to her Instagram Story and even DM’d TFK. Sometimes, you just have to ask nicely (and also be one of the biggest singer-songwriters in the world) to get what you want.

Since then, True Food Kitchen and Chef Matthew Padilla worked with SZA on a new version of its kale salad, now named after the “Snooze” crooner. “Creating the SZA CZA Salad with SZA herself was a fun and collaborative process,” Chef Padilla tells Elite Daily. “As a fan of our original Kale Caesar Salad, she had a clear vision for the flavors she loved.”

Culinary Innovation Chef Gabbey Raissen made a few adjustments, and the end result was something Chef Padilla says is “sure to become a True Food Kitchen menu staple.”

“The moment SZA took her first bite, we knew we had something special,” he says. SZA wanted to partner with True Food Kitchen to have her fave dish around for even longer. “After begging them to bring the Kale Caesar Salad back from its seasonal retreat, I realized not only should everyone have access to this delicious salad year round, everyone should have access to organic meals and produce year round,” she says.

The five-time Grammy winner has great taste in music, so I wanted to see if that carries over on the plate as well. Below is my honest review of the $16 SZA CZA Salad from True Food Kitchen:

SOS: SZA’s Salad Might Just Be My New Hyperfixation

When SZA first reached out to True Food Kitchen, she said she’d “do anything” for them to bring her fave back. Luckily, it didn’t need to get to a “Kill Bill” level. “The funny part is, this all started because Caesar salads were my hyperfixation meal and True Food Kitchen has the best dressing,” she says, and SZA couldn’t be more right.

The dressing really was my favorite thing about the SZA CZA Salad. It’s a creamy and delicious Caesar dressing with a slight kick to it; my only gripe was I wish my delivery had more.

True Food Kitchen

The salad by itself, though, is also really tasty, so the bites that didn’t have dressing on them were still great. I’m not a kale lover, because I feel it can be a little too earthy and I want my salad greens to be a base for my toppings. However, I was scarfing down this kale salad like there’s no tomorrow.

Along with the organic kale and dressing, the SZA CZA salad also comes with cherry tomatoes, avocado, scallions, rosemary garlic croutons, and Parmesan. The scallions and garlic on the croutons were a delicious but pungent surprise that added an extra bit of flavor, but I had an interview right after, so I needed to chew on some gum ASAP. (Just giving you a heads up in case you were planning on ordering this for date night.)

TL;DR

This is a great choice for the Super Bowl. To give yourself some fresh greens and organic produce to counteract all the junk food you plan on eating during the game, I highly recommend a few SZA CZA Salads for your friends. You might as well enjoy SZA’s fave meal as she takes the stage with Lamar.

Bonus: Your purchase of the salad also helps to support SÜPRMARKT, a Los Angeles-based organic grocer providing food for those in need.