For everyone wondering when will Super Nintendo World open in Hollywood, your question has finally been answered. The immersive land that puts you right in the middle of some of your favorite Nintendo games, which was announced for Universal Studios Hollywood back in 2015, finally has an opening date — and it’s sooner than you would think. Set your calendar for 2023, because the Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood is opening Feb. 17.

Anyone who has visited Universal Studios Hollywood recently has definitely seen a sneak peek of the land under construction while riding the long escalators down to the lower lot. The themed land looks exactly like what you’d imagine Super Mario World would look like IRL if you were sucked into the game Jumanji-style. Not only does Universal’s version of the Mushroom Kingdom have green pipes and floating blocks all around, but the land is also interactive like the video game. That means you can collect coins as well as keys throughout your stay like Mario and Luigi with a Power-Up Band.

This new Nintendo area at Universal Studios will have a lot of fun things to do, but the main attraction is a ride that is super nostalgic for anyone who grew up with Mario Kart.

When Is The Mario Kart Ride At Universal Opening?

Cue the nostalgia, because Super Nintendo World will have a Mario Kart attraction you can ride. Instead of being behind the wheel of your controller, you’ll be behind an actual wheel in Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. The ride, which will be part of the February opening, is very similar to the one at Universal Studios Japan, in which you’ll navigate a familiar Mario Kart course for Team Mario as you try to win the Golden Cup from Team Bowser.

The attraction will be located within Bowser’s Castle. If you’ve been to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at any of the Universal Studios parks and walked through Hogwarts to ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, you know that Universal takes their ride queues seriously. That means you’ll have tons of Insta-worthy opportunities to snap pics and search for easter eggs that only Nintendo fans can spot while you wait.

Attractions At Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood

In addition to the attraction, Super Nintendo World will also have a Toadstool Cafe, which is the biggest draw for foodies. When Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021, the thing that got most fans excited to visit was the menu at Toadstool Cafe. Everything available is the definition of made for the ‘Gram and fits the theme of Nintendo so well.

Luckily for those of us who can’t afford a trip overseas to Japan, the Universal Studios Hollywood version of Super Nintendo World will have a menu that’s just as picture-perfect. According to the press release, Toadstool Cafe will have savory items like Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, and a Mario Bacon Cheeseburger. There will also be a Piranha Plant Caprese and Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger as well as for dessert a Question Mark Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

After refueling, you can stop by the 1-UP Factory for Nintendo-themed merch. You and your bestie can get Mario and Luigi hats that will look super cute when you get a pic with them later. Just like any theme park experience, there will be character meet and greets from not just Mario and Luigi, but also the iconic Princess Peach as well. You’ll actually enter the land through Peach’s Castle, which will feel nostalgic AF for anyone who’s played Super Mario 64 for hours.

Even if you’ve never played a Mario game before, the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will have something fun for you to enjoy. So, you might as well put a trip to Universal Studios on your 2023 travel bucket list RN.