Video game fans are losing it because Nintendo gave a virtual tour of its new theme park at Universal Studios Japan. Super Nintendo World brings so much iconic Mario Bros. imagery to life; it's like stepping into a video game. If you haven’t seen it yet, get ready because these tweets about Super Nintendo World capture all the excitement.

Universal announced the new Super Nintendo World at its Osaka Park on Nov. 30, revealing the opening date is Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The grand opening will be part of the park's upcoming 20-year-anniversary celebration in 2021. Featuring a ride based on the popular Mario Kart game franchise, called Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, the park will also have a Yoshi’s Adventure Ride and an interactive Bowser Jr. boss battle.

The virtual tour of Super Nintendo World premiered on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel on Friday, Dec. 18, and it definitely got Twitter fired up. The tour began with Mario’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, as he entered the park through a warp pipe leading into the lobby of Princess Peach’s Castle. After that, fans get a preview of the exterior of Super Nintendo World, which features a ton of iconic Mario imagery, including Bowser’s castle and the Mushroom Kingdom. There are also specific sites modeled after iconic Super Mario Bros. levels, and a café serving up snacks inspired by the beloved franchise.

At the end of the video, Miyamoto also reveals fans can expect locations at Universal Studios Orlando, Florida, and Universal Studios Hollywood, California, in the future, as well as an opening in Singapore.

Basically, it's every Mario fan's dream, and it has been hard for people on Twitter to contain their excitement ever since getting their first glimpses at the park.

The food is also getting some love:

Others are calling the tour the most wholesome thing ever:

So many people just want to head to Japan ASAP:

It's not ideal to travel to Japan anytime soon due to the ongoing pandemic, but those in the U.S. can wait until it's safer to travel or until the U.S. Universal Studio locations open Super Nintendo World. Until then, be on the lookout for more photos and videos of the video game theme park as its opening date at the beginning of 2021 approaches.