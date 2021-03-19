If there's one detail that'll get you hyped about an amusement park based on a particular fandom, it’s the themed food. Like Disney World’s various Mickey-shaped offerings, Super Nintendo World’s Mario-themed food offerings at Universal Studios Japan are packed with all the aesthetic details. With food shaped like Super Mushrooms, Mario, and Yoshi, the Osaka, Japan-based park has enough adorable bites to keep fans munching (and Instagramming) their entire visit.

Super Nintendo World officially opened at Universal Studios Japan on Thursday, March 18, following a pandemic-induced delay in February 2021. Aside from the jaw-dropping park design, the food is game-changing for Mario fans, even if you can't rush off to Osaka to see it in person. There are a few spots with Mario-themed bites in the park, and each place offers Instagram-worthy dishes.

First, there’s the iconic mushroom-shaped Toad House, called Kinopio’s Café. The Super Nintendo World website calls the café a spot where you can enjoy views of the Mushroom Kingdom while eating “fun gourmet dishes crafted by Chef Toad" — and the food totally fits in with the Mario aesthetic. For instance, you can order Mario’s Bacon Cheeseburger, which features a cute mushroom-themed bun, pecorino cheese, bacon, and a mini Mario hat souvenir resting on top of the bun.

Another option is the Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl with Mushroom Tomato Sauce. The dish is a pizza bowl with bacon and mushrooms served in a mushroom face bowl and topped off with a spotted pizza crust that looks like a mushroom cap.

The third item on the menu is a Piranha Plant Caprese, a cute caprese salad shaped like a Piranha Plant, complete with tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Last but not least is the "? Block Tiramisu" dessert. Featuring question mark cookies surrounding a rich truffle tiramisu, the dessert even has a special surprise item inside.

Those looking for a quick snack won’t need to look further than Super Nintendo World’s Pit Stop Popcorn, where you can grab a Mario Kart Popcorn Bucket, a plastic souvenir container of Mario driving his car, complete with flashing tires. You can also opt for the Super Star Popcorn Bucket, a cute Super Star souvenir that lights up.

Another stop in the park is Yoshi’s Snack Island, which offers two Yoshi-themed treats. The first is the Green Shell Calzone Filled with Yakisoba and Cheese, a savory calzone shaped like Yoshi's turtle shell that's stuffed with yakisoba (fried noodles) and melted cheese. The other item is Yoshi’s Lassi, a yogurt lassi served in a Yoshi cup, which is available in cantaloupe or mango flavor and topped with whipped cream and a garnish.

There’s also a Mario Café and Store in Universal Studios Japan that sits outside Super Nintendo World, situated in the Hollywood Boulevard section. At this café, you can shop for Mario merch and grab some bites like Super Mario pancake sandwiches and themed cream sodas.

While you probably won’t be headed to Japan anytime soon, you can look forward to Super Nintendo World locations coming to Universal Studios Orlando in Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood in California in the future, as announced in December 2020 by Nintendo produce and game director Shigeru Miyamoto.

As you plan any possible future travel, make sure to follow the most up-to-date CDC guidance on international travel, as well as when to test and quarantine.