Even if you’re not that into sports, the Super Bowl is a fun time to get together with your friends. It’s the perfect opportunity to hang out, eat delicious food, and watch the game, commercials, and halftime show. There’s truly something for everyone to enjoy, which is why you need some Super Bowl 2022 captions to document the fun on the ‘Gram.

If you’re someone who’s into making on-theme snacks for all your hangs, you’ll definitely want to have some Super Bowl captions on hand for posting your football foodie snaps of wings, nachos, and pizza. You could also just be excited about spending time with your squad, which means a group selfie or two will be taken throughout the night. The cutest pics can be posted before the game even ends with these 35 Super Bowl Instagram captions. There’s also some football puns and lyrics from the performers of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on this list to cover all your bases.

By keeping this list of Super Bowl captions by your side, you’ll be just as prepared as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy. However, instead of an actual trophy, you’ll receive the title of MVP amongst your crew and tons of likes from your followers.

Geber86/E+/Getty Images