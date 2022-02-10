25 Kendrick Lamar Lyrics For Instagram Captions That’ll Fit Your Vibe

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show is set to be a star-studded event with performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. As a fan, you definitely have plans to tune into the event live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. For the snaps you want to post of your Super Bowl party, it only makes sense to have some Kendrick Lamar lyrics for Instagram captions on hand to make posting super easy.

These Kendrick Lamar lyrics aren’t just useful for Super Bowl party pics, but also for any snaps that you deem are Insta-worthy. In fact, you’ll definitely want to use a line from Lamar’s Grammy-winning song “HUMBLE.” for your most stylish OOTD or a selfie where you’re feeling yourself. On the flip side, you can use a sweet Kendrick Lamar lyric for couple pics with your SO, or something fierce for a group shot of you and your besties on a fun adventure together.

Even the Kendrick Lamar lyrics on his collabs with artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift make perfect Instagram captions for a variety of occasions. All you need to do is browse this list of 25 Kendrick Lamar lyrics to pick an Instagram caption for the snap you want to post from the best Kendrick Lamar quotes.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images