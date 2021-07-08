The fourth season of Stranger Things was confirmed what feels like ages ago. While Netflix has released multiple teasers so fans can start to formulate theories surrounding Eleven’s dark past, Hopper’s mysterious whereabouts, and what *actually* happened under the Starcourt Mall, you are likely getting restless. You want to dive back into the spooky world of Hawkins, Indiana already. And you can — really soon. Strangers Things: The Experience is coming in spring 2022, and it looks like a scary good time.

Stranger Things: The Experience is similar to other experiential pop-ups you may have attended lately, like The FRIENDS Experience. It’ll immerse you in your favorite TV show, before setting up shop in another city. According to the event’s website, the Stranger Things experience is set to “tour” major cities in the U.S. including New York City and San Francisco. The first stop will be NYC, where Hawkins Lab will be ready for brave fans to explore starting May 2022. Any fans on the West Coast can check out the experience in San Francisco the following month.

Like the actual show, the pop-up still has a few mysteries up its sleeve. For example, other dates and cities haven’t been released yet. The exact address fans need to travel to is also under wraps as of press time. Here’s everything we do know about Stranger Things: The Experience, including how to get tickets and what to wear:

Netflix

What You Can Expect From Stranger Things: The Experience

The event website says that the excursion will revolve around Hawkins Lab, where you may have to undergo a test or two. It will quickly get spooky, as fans will have to unlock their Eleven-like powers to save the town. In that way, Stranger Things: The Experience can seem like an escape room of sorts, except fans will know what’s really at stake: the entire town being engulfed by the threats of the Upside Down.

Aside from this immersive excursion, the pop-up will also let you enjoy your favorite sets, food, and scenes from the show, without the rush of adrenaline. The website notes there will be tons of photo opportunities (so get your IG ready), in addition to a Stranger Things Bar, where you can grab a drink inspired by the show, and exclusive merch you can buy. Organizers are calling this “The Mix-Tape Area,” as it’s a collaboration of all things Stranger Things.

Netflix

The entire experience was actually developed by the same people who created Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience in 2020. If you attended that pandemic-friendly event, this one may feel familiar in a way. You’re encouraged to wear a Stranger Things-inspired look and pencil out an hour or so of your day. The event is also recommended for anyone 13 and up, so you may want to leave your younger family members at home.

How To Get Tickets To Stranger Things: The Experience

Head to the Stranger Things: The Experience website, and click the red “Book Now” button. You’ll be able to select a date, time slot, and location there. Tickets start at $46 per person, if you’re purchasing a Standard Family ticket, and $54 per person if you choose a Standard ticket. Prices may vary depending on the day and time slot you choose. Any questions about your tickets can be answered on the FAQ tab. You can also nominate your city, if it’s not on the list yet, by interacting with the city names under the website’s map.

Tickets for the New York City and San Francisco dates go on sale starting July 8, 2021, so get to it, Stranger Things fans. This experience is going to be a spooky good time.

