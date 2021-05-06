This 'Stranger Things 4' Theory About Eleven's Past Is Super Dark

It's been nearly two years since Stranger Things Season 3 premiered on Netflix. The long gap between seasons has left fans at loose ends, trying to theorize what could be coming in Season 4. But there's been little to go on since the initial teaser dropped in early 2020. But with a one-two punch of teasers, at last, fans have a glimpse at the promise of new horror elements. This Stranger Things 4 theory about Eleven's past suggests the show may return to its initial roots with a vengeance.

Stranger Things' initial premise was the story of a missing boy and a girl with psychic powers who sacrifices herself to save Hawkins and her friends. But with a second season greenlit before the show premiered and Millie Bobby Brown such a talent, the series changed course. Eleven would merely disappear, leaving room for her to return.

The initial idea of Eleven is that she possessed super powerful extrasensory perception. The series has so far used it for her to communicate and open doorways between multiverses: the "real world" and the "Upside-Down." But though the series has hinted her abilities can be deadly, it's never explored how far her powers go. Moreover, other than "Eight," who Eleven met in Season 2, it's never explained what happened to the other 1-10 of her experimental siblings.

The new teaser gives a glimpse at life inside Dr. Brenner's labs, which fans are guessing is a flashback.

The new theory comes from taking this teaser in conjunction with the clip that arrived the day before in the "teaser to the teaser" called "HNL Control Room."

Compare how the "Rainbow Room" from the "Eleven, Are You Listening" clip compares to the shots of it in the HNL Control Room.

In the top one, fans can see kids playing. There are, unsurprisingly, 10 in all: two on the rainbow road, one playing Plinko, two playing chess, one playing with magic 8-ball, one with the blocks, and three sitting at the table. And then Dr. Brenner, calling to Eleven in her room.

But in the HNL video, something has gone wrong. After the opening shot of Eleven's door, the images show the room empty of children. The lights are flashing, and there's blood on the walls. The chess pieces are scattered, the 8-ball is covered in blood.

Fans believe this is a memory of what happened to Eleven's numbered siblings. But that leads to a whole new set of questions, Did she cause their deaths directly? Or was this a product of her opening the Upside-Down? Was she merely the lucky one who survived?

The song playing, by the way, is an aria from the 1786 French opera Nina, ou La Folle Par Amour (Nina, or The Woman Crazed With Love). The title is "Quand Le Bein-Amié Reviendra," which translates to "When My Sweetheart Returns To Me." With Matthew Modine confirmed for the new season, could Eleven be returning to Brennan?

Will Eleven's powers be pushed in a new and dangerous direction, one that could cause the deaths of dozens if not thousands?