Did you know you can use Venmo to pay for your Starbucks order? Or that using the mobile payment service can earn you some serious bonus Stars? Yup, it’s happening — after introducing Venmo as a payment method in November 2022, the coffee giant is treating Starbucks Rewards customers who use the service at checkout to 100 (!) Bonus Stars for a limited time.

There’s a chance you’ll be earning less Stars than you’re used to once Starbucks’ new Rewards changes take effect on Feb. 13, but thankfully this promo is coming at the perfect time so you can stock up on Stars while you still can. With the deal, which kicked off on Feb. 1, you can take home an impressive 100 Bonus Stars just for using your Venmo account to pay for your order, instead of a measly couple of Stars on your Pistachio Cream Cold Brew (or whatever your drink of choice may be). Umm, yes please. But checking out with the payment service isn’t as simple as scanning a Venmo barcode, because you can only use Venmo to reload your Starbucks card, or you can connect your Venmo account to your Starbucks Rewards account and pay directly either in-stores or ahead of time.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Like all good promos, this one won’t last long, which means you’re gonna want to jump on the offer ASAP. If you’re thinking of hacking the promo to snag 100 Bonus Stars a day, though, you might be out of luck.

How To Get Bonus Stars At Starbucks With Venmo

Starting Feb. 1 through Feb. 10, you can take home the bonus rewards by either reloading your Starbucks card or making a purchase of $15 or more on the Starbucks app. According to Starbucks, there isn’t a minimum amount you need to add in order to get the Stars, but there is a catch. Starbucks’ Venmo promo is a one-time only offer, which means you’ll only be able to score the 100 Bonus Stars once during the promotional period. Don’t be too bummed, though, because the deal is still pretty great. Especially because members who purchase their order with Venmo will earn the 100 bonus Stars in addition to Stars earned from their purchase, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. Not too shabby.

As for refilling your Starbucks card, it’s unclear whether or not there’s a minimum reload amount needed in order to secure the Stars.

How To Connect Your Venmo Account To Starbucks Rewards Account

You can either reload your Starbucks card online through your Rewards account, or via the app with the following steps:

Open the Starbucks app. Navigate to your account profile by tapping the profile icon on the Home page. Select “Starbucks Cards & payment.” Tap the Starbucks card connected to your account. Select “Add funds.” Tap the Payment Option drop down menu, then select “Add payment.” Select Venmo to complete syncing your account on the Venmo app.

To connect your Venmo and Rewards accounts to make a purchase of $15 or more:

Open the Starbucks app. Navigate to your account profile by tapping the profile icon on the Home page. Select “Starbucks Cards & payment.” Tap the “Payment” tab. Select “Add payment.” Select Venmo to complete syncing your account on the Venmo app.

Whether you’re filling up your card to use for later or treating your besties to their fave winter menu item, you’re gonna want to use up your Venmo balance before this deal is gone for good.