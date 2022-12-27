Espresso martinis may no longer be the go-to order when you’re out at happy hour, thanks to the rise of the negroni sbagliato with prosecco and the Dirty Shirley, but the caffeinated sip can still hold its own. If you want to reacquaint yourself with the “it” drink of yore, look no further than Sprinkles’ Espresso Martini Cupcake. It’s not actually alcoholic, but the chocolate-and-coffee flavors were inspired by the chic drink. In partnership with Sanctuary World and Owen’s Craft Mixers, Sprinkles will offer the special dessert for a few days to close out 2022. Here’s how to GET Sprinkles’ Espresso Martini Cupcake and details on what goes into this exclusive flavor.

You might be wondering what your horoscope has to do with a new cupcake, but it all ties together — you just have to rewind to the beginning of the year. Sprinkles and horoscope app Sanctuary announced its partnership of 12 zodiac sign inspired cupcakes on Jan. 24 with a Miso Caramel cupcake for Aquarius season. Since then, the company released one for every zodiac: Some highlights include a Salted Chocolate Caramel cupcake for well-balanced Libras, a Chocolate Con Chile cupcake for fiery Leos, and a Black Forest cupcake for bold Aries. The last and final cupcake in the series marks the end of 2022 with an Espresso Martini Cupcake for the goal-oriented and hard-working Capricorns. Don’t worry, even if you’re not *technically* a Capricorn, you can still order these crave-worthy bites.

Shutterstock

What’s In Sprinkles’ Espresso Martini Cupcake?

Any good espresso martini comes with booze, coffee liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup. Sprinkles has captured the coffee flavors with a Kahlúa liqueur cake filled with coffee-infused marshmallow, and it’s topped with espresso martini frosting. Basically, all the makings of an espresso martini are whipped together in an edible version of the drink.

The cupcake takes inspiration from Owen’s Nitro-Infused Espresso Martini Mix Mixer, but this isn’t exactly a replacement for an actual martini since there’s no mix in it. As for the booze content, there is a bit of Kahúla in the recipe, it’s also not enough for the cupcake to be considered alcoholic, according to Sprinkles — you can be assured they won’t be checking your ID at the bakery.

How To Get Sprinkles Bakery’s Espresso Martini Cupcake

Run, don’t walk. The Espresso Martini Cupcakes are only available to pre-order for two days on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 through the Sprinkles’ website. They can be picked up or delivered (within 20 miles of a store) on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Each cupcake is $6, so they aren’t the cheapest, but they could make the perfect treat to ring in the new year. An Espresso Martini Cupcake in one hand and an espresso martini cocktail in the other, perhaps?