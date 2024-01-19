Have you been enjoying your own company more than usual lately? If so, you can blame it on those Aquarius season vibes. During this time of the year, trading an active social life for solo time is a total mood, if only so you can sit with the ideas that set you apart from everyone else.

All these feelings could change soon, though, as the first full moon of the year may compel you to share yourself with the world around you, regardless of the excess attention that may come with it. The spiritual meaning of the January full moon in Leo (aka 2024 Wolf Moon) will encourage every zodiac sign to welcome the recognition that comes with owning who you are, flaws and all.

What’s The Tea On The Term “Wolf Moon”?

A Wolf Moon is an annual full moon that take place every January. According to Peter Geiger, editor of Farmers’ Almanac, the January full moon got the “Wolf Moon” nickname due to the increase in wolves howling around this time of year as the predators hunt for food.

Since this lunation takes place during the height of the winter season, it’s also commonly referred to as a Freeze Up Moon or a Frost Exploding Moon.

The January 2024 Full Wolf Moon Takes Place Days Before The Month Ends

The first full moon of the new year will go exact on Jan. 25 at 12:54 p.m. EST, in the fixed fire sign of Leo, the opposite sign of Aquarius, making this moment a total contradiction to the season you’ve experienced so far.

Revelations around your desire (or lack thereof) to be seen and recognized for your abilities will be your main focus.

Here’s What Everyone Can Expect From This Lunation On A Spiritual Level

During this time of year, stepping into the limelight is oftentimes not a priority — in most instances, you’ve probably been compelled to do the exact opposite.

However, as the Wolf Moon dazzles the sky, you’ll be reminded why isolation is counterproductive to your ultimate goal. Taking up space may seem self-centered, but in order to create a more inclusive society, you have to allow yourself to be seen. It starts with you, fam.

Leo is all about radically embracing the parts of yourself that make you stand out. During the Leo full moon on Jan. 25, the house in your birth chart that this sign falls in is where you’ll be called to embrace authority more than anywhere else, so it’s important that you own it and step up to the plate.

If you’ve been feeling timid, January’s full moon will provide you with the strength you need in order to be front and center. You are equipped with the ability to lead the way, so don’t allow fear to keep you from standing up not only for what you believe in, but for yourself, too.