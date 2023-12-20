Warm blankets and hot chocolate aren’t the only things here to keep you cozy this season. There’s another full moon on its way, and it’ll encourage everyone to take a moment to relax. If you’ve been a little too hard on yourself lately, allow the spiritual meaning of the December 2023 Cold Moon to fill you with warm, fuzzy feelings.

Where Does The Term “Cold Moon” Come From?

A Cold Moon is the annual full moon that takes place every December, following the winter solstice. This lunation gets its nickname from the frigid temperatures of this season.

The December 2023 Cold Moon Takes Place Riiight After Santa Leaves

On Dec. 26 at 7:33 p.m. EST, the Cold Moon will be at its fullest and brightest in the evening sky. Taking place in Cancer, the sign of the moon’s rulership, there will be a collective focus on home, family, and emotional well-being.

Since the moon will be in its home sign, it’ll be easier to call attention to your own need for support. You may find yourself yearning for a sense of familiarity through spending more time with relatives or even visiting your childhood home. This will be the time to pay full attention to your needs, even if they seem fleeting.

What makes this year extra special is that you could view it on Christmas Day, a rare event that won’t happen again until 2034.

Here’s What Everyone Can Expect From This Lunation

Since the moon will be exactly sextile Jupiter in Taurus on Dec. 26, there will be a desire to nourish yourself in ways that have more to do with emotional satisfaction rather than tangible success. This will be the time to ask yourself what you need in order to feel the most safe and secure.

Fortunately, your ability to understand what you’ve been depriving yourself of will be strengthened. You may also find it easier to understand the feelings and changeable needs of those around you, allowing you to nurture not only yourself, but also your loved ones.

The Cancer-ruled house in your birth chart is where you’ll feel called to direct your focus during December’s final full moon. This area of your life is where ebb and flow is required, and may be where you notice some changeable factors. Since Cancer is a cardinal sign, there will be a certain level of initiative you’ll seize regarding your comfort and safety.

The energy of the Cold Moon may feel irrational, but it’s a chance to listen to your gut, something that tends to get neglected in the chaos of the holidays. You know what you need more than anyone else, and this time will make it’ll be easier to trust the ever-changing feelings that exist within you. Give yourself what you need, even if it’s a second plate of dessert.

The Signs Most Affected By The 2023 Cold Moon Have One Thing In Common

Since the final lunation of 2023 will be taking place in a cardinal sign, the zodiac signs that will be the most affected by the 2023 Cold Moon will also be cardinal signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn.

This group naturally takes action and begins new endeavors. Because of this, the energy of the upcoming full moon will only fuel them to make decisions that support their present needs.

As fellow cardinal signs, they are also familiar with the sensitive energy of Cancer, so these signs can expect this full moon to shed light on the parts of their lives that are already a top priority.