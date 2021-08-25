While you won’t officially find out which sorority you’ll be joining until Bid Day, Pref Night, or Preference Night, is the most important event of sorority rush week. It’s when you get to make a final impression on all the houses you’re deciding on, and when you get to know your potential sisters on a deeper level. Let’s not forget, it’s also the most formal of all the sorority recruitment days. While wearing your most stunning dress, you’ll want to snap tons of OOTD pics — and you’ll need some sorority Preference Night captions in the back of your pocket so you’re ready to hit “post” once all the festivities are over.

Similar to #BamaRush TikTok, chances are you’ve been keeping your friends and followers updated on what you’re wearing all week long. For every mirror selfie and TikTok video you share, you need a new sorority caption to pair with it. It can be exhausting coming up with all of those on your own. In addition to that, you’ll also need a cute sorority quote or two to go along with any group pics you take with your fellow rushees or selfies with your future sorority sisters.

Since you’d rather focus on remembering the names of everyone you meet and taking note of which houses you prefer, having this list of 40 captions for sorority Preference Night will make posting on TikTok or Instagram as simple as you saying yes to Greek life.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images