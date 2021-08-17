‘Tis rush season, and this year, both new and returning college students are turning their focus to Greek life. Whether you’re hoping to join the sorority of your dreams or you’re in a sorority that’s planning ahead to rush week, you can look forward to gaining not just friends, but sisters this year. To make the best impression when rush week comes along, you’ll want to make sure you have some fire outfits for each day and some sorority rush captions for Instagram when the time comes to post some content.

While recruitment week is an exciting time, it’s also a long and tiring process process. You’ve got events each day and so many people to meet. Keeping track of every new person you encounter is hard enough already, but to also have to talk about yourself all day? It can be exhausting trying to impress your potential sisters, and anyone who has fallen into the #BamaRush side of TikTok now understands just how much work it takes to get through rush week — and all the cute moments you can capture.

You don’t want to be struggling for words when it comes time to post a cute #OOTD or video with your new besties on Instagram or TikTok. Having some rush week Instagram captions and recruitment quotes up your sleeve is just as vital as carrying around your go-to lip gloss and a personal fan for when it gets hot outside. Just remember to document the experience as it happens, because this is a week you’ll definitely want to remember forever.

To help, here are sorority rush quotes to use whenever you want to post a cute selfie on Instagram or a TikTok of you dancing with your new sisters ahead of Bid Day.

urbazon/E+/Getty Images