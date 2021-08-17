These Sorority Rush Captions For Instagram Are Perfect For All Your OOTDs
Capture all the moments with your future sisters.
‘Tis rush season, and this year, both new and returning college students are turning their focus to Greek life. Whether you’re hoping to join the sorority of your dreams or you’re in a sorority that’s planning ahead to rush week, you can look forward to gaining not just friends, but sisters this year. To make the best impression when rush week comes along, you’ll want to make sure you have some fire outfits for each day and some sorority rush captions for Instagram when the time comes to post some content.
While recruitment week is an exciting time, it’s also a long and tiring process process. You’ve got events each day and so many people to meet. Keeping track of every new person you encounter is hard enough already, but to also have to talk about yourself all day? It can be exhausting trying to impress your potential sisters, and anyone who has fallen into the #BamaRush side of TikTok now understands just how much work it takes to get through rush week — and all the cute moments you can capture.
You don’t want to be struggling for words when it comes time to post a cute #OOTD or video with your new besties on Instagram or TikTok. Having some rush week Instagram captions and recruitment quotes up your sleeve is just as vital as carrying around your go-to lip gloss and a personal fan for when it gets hot outside. Just remember to document the experience as it happens, because this is a week you’ll definitely want to remember forever.
To help, here are sorority rush quotes to use whenever you want to post a cute selfie on Instagram or a TikTok of you dancing with your new sisters ahead of Bid Day.
- “While this week has flown by fast, our sisterhood will always last.”
- “I’m about to have a bunch of new sisters.”
- “I’ve never been this excited to pick out my outfit for the day.”
- “The definition of dressed to impress.”
- “This week really was a rush.”
- “Don't you feel the rush?” — Big Time Rush, “Big Time Rush”
- “I think I’ve found my people.”
- “It's way better doing things together.”
- “Into the rush now, you don't have to know how.” — Aly & AJ, “Rush”
- “Life is better with sisters.”
- “This is my outfit for today, and if you don't like it, you could leave.” — TikToker @grandma_droniak
- “Start each day like it's your Bid Day.”
- “On Bid Day, we wear pink.”
- “It's a forever kind of thing.”
- “Thinking about adding a chapter to my story.”
- “Good things come to those who wait, but better things come to those who rush.”
- “I was born to wear letters.”
- “Life is too short to blend in.”
- “You're never fully dressed without a smile.” — Annie, “You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile”
- “Standing out, but never standing alone.”
- “I think I found my people.”
- “I heard your vibe attracts your tribe.”
- “First, you're a part of it. Then, it becomes a part of you.”
- “Friends by chance, sisters by choice.”
- “I was mermaid for the Greek life.”
- “A big adventure is about to begin.”
- “Recruitment week is hard werk.”
- “Matching tees, but make it fashion.”
- “Rush week is my forever aesthetic.”
- “If this outfit doesn’t scream sorority sister, I don’t know what does.”
- “Pink is my signature color.” — Steel Magnolias
- “My rush week uniform.”
- “I can’t start the semester without a group of sisters.”
- “The only thing you should rush into is sisterhood.”
- “A diamond in the rush.”