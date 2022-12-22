From eggnog and hot chocolate, it’s no secret the holidays are filled with best drinks. Well, get ready to add even more yuletide bevs to your list of go-to sips, because Shake Shack’s holiday 2022 milkshake flavors are serving up three delicious sips that are sweeter than sugar plums. If you’re not sure which festive shake will make your season bright, this review from The Circle Season 4 star Yu Ling Wu is basically like getting a recommendation from your bestie — and she has a favorite flavor you won’t want to miss.

Back for another year of holiday movie marathons and nights by the fire, Shake Shack’s returning lineup of holiday milkshakes are made with the most classic flavors of the season. The three festive options are the Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake, the Chocolate Peppermint Shake, and the Christmas Cookie Shake. You can probably guess what’s in these drinks by their names, but so you really know what you’re getting into, here are the full deets:

The Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake sticks to the classics with chocolate cookies hand-spun with malted chocolate frozen custard and topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles.

The Chocolate Peppermint Shake features hand-spun peppermint fudge custard and chocolate frozen custard with a dollop of whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles on top.

The Christmas Cookie Shake might look like the only vanilla option in the collection, but it’s actually made with sugar cookie custard and topped with whipped cream and red and green sprinkles.

If you’ve never tried the fan-favorite sips before, you’re probably wondering which flavor would get even the Grinch to smile.

To help you out, Elite Daily tapped The Circle contestant (and all around icon) for a new video series called Chef’s Kiss, where the reality show finalist tries some of the most viral and buzz-worthy goodies and shares her thoughts in the most Yu Ling way. I mean, she plays an honest game, and gives an honest review, too.

Cian Smith/Elite Daily

In true Wu fashion, she tried all three flavors decked out in an adorable earmuffs and arm warmers combo. And, of course, her makeup was on point, too. Wu definitely had a favorite shake, which she gave “a thousand chef’s kisses” and called “a classic go-to [that] feels very holidays,” and let’s just say the classics are a classic for a reason. Yep, the Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake came out on top thanks to its thick consistency and added chocolate crumble.

As you do your own holiday taste test, don’t forget to add an order of fries, so you can dip them in your shake. According to Wu, they make the Christmas Cookie Shake taste even better.

As the holiday season comes to a close, you’re gonna want to get your hands on the flavor that speaks to you while they’re available through the end of the year. Pricing for the shakes starts at $5.99, and the drinks are available to order in-stores, online, and via the mobile app.

Credits:

VP, Creative, Video: Lauren Sofair

VP, Production, Video: Whitney Buxton

EP: Julie Cid

Associate Creative Director: Samuel Schultz

Director, Producer: Rebecca Halfon

Director of Photography: Marshall Stief

B Cam Operator: Jasmine Velez

B Cam Operator: Stephen Taylor

Sound Recordist: Trokon Nagbe

Art Department: Nate Jenswold

Post Supervisor: Amy Eakin

Editor: Cian Smith

Graphics Design: Julie Vaccaro