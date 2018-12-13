30 Eggnog Instagram Captions For Every Eggcellent Sip This Season

Eggnog may not be everyone's drink of choice this time of year, but I personally can't get enough of it. When it's eggnog season, I make it my mission to drink as many variations of it as I possibly can. And if you're a 'nog lover like me, you might want to add these eggnog Instagram captions to the menu for all of your festive drink selfies.

There's just something about that creamy cinnamon flavor that immediately puts me in the holiday spirit. Of course, adding some spirits to your mug (if you're 21 or up) is a nice touch as well. This year, I've even concocted my own drink: hot cocoa with a dash of eggnog vodka for something sweet and fun.

If you're making it your mission to try every holiday drink at Starbucks this year, you know an eggnog latte is first on the to-do list. When your order is up, before you even take that first sip, you'll likely find yourself snapping a pic of the cheery holiday cup. That's when you'll want to sprinkle any of these 30 eggnog captions like a dash of nutmeg on top. Then, cheers to a tasty holiday season that's filled with tons of eggnog.

1. "Did someone say, 'more eggnog?' Don't mind if I do."

2. "Raise your hand if you think it's unfair that eggnog is only available for a couple months a year."

3. "Keep calm, because it's time for eggnog."

4. "Don't hog the eggnog."

5. "Sip happens."

6. "If you don't like eggnog, that's just more for me."

7. "It's the most eggcellent time of the year."

8. "Facts: Eggnog is all that it's cracked up to be."

9. "The Christmas tree isn't the only thing getting lit this season."

10. "It's the most wonderful time of the year... to have another glass of eggnog."

11. "Eat, drink, and be merry."

12. "Stir the eggnog and have a Merry Christmas."

13. "Some eggcellent sips right here."

14. "Life happens. Eggnog helps."

15. "Spend Christmas with the ones you love, like egg and nog."

16. "You know I'm all about that 'nog."

17. "I'm so eggcited for eggnog lattes."

18. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." — Meredith Willson, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

19. "You can't egg-nore the holiday cheer around you."

20. "Ho-ho-hoping that you have a very Merry Christmas filled with lots of eggnog."

21. "All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

22. "Sleigh the day away with some eggnog."

23. "I've got the Christmas spirit right here."

24. "Hands off my eggnog."

25. "Dear Santa, there better be eggnog under the tree this year."

26. "Eggscuse me, just taking a little eggnog break."

27. "I like pa-rum pum pum pum in my eggnog."

28. "We sip you a merry Christmas."

29. "I love Christmas an eggnog latte."

30. "Having a rumbelievable holiday with my eggnog."